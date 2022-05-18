HURRICANE — Ripley was able to fend off the first wave from Hurricane, but the second one capsized the Vikings’ upset bid for good.
Dylan Bell and Caden Johnson, the No. 8 and 9 hitters in Hurricane’s batting order, donated timely hits, then Ethan Spolarich and Brogan Brown clouted back-to-back home runs late as the Redskins finished off Ripley 14-4 in six innings Friday for the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 title.
The win sends Hurricane (27-4) into the best-of-three Region 4 series against either Cabell Midland or Spring Valley, who meet Saturday in the decisive game of their sectional.
The Redskins vaulted into a 4-0 lead in the first inning Friday, only to see Ripley (17-11) catch up a 4-all by the fourth, thanks in large part to some rare misplays by Hurricane.
However, nine runs on seven hits and six walks by Hurricane over the final two innings sewed up the sectional crown.
“I think high school baseball is all about keep grinding,’’ said Redskins coach Brian Sutphin. “Adversity is going to happen and you keep persevering. There’s no such thing as a perfect game. You know there are going to be good and bad things happen — that’s just part of the ticket.
“Just keep having faith in each other and keep plugging away. It’s a long game. Fortunately for us, we got through the sectional and now get an opportunity in the regionals.’’
Bryson Rigney, who won the game with three solid innings of relief, had an RBI single in the first, as did teammate Luka Moore, as Hurricane went up 4-0 early.
Then it unraveled a bit for the Redskins.
Ripley managed only four hits in the game, but got three of them in the third and fourth as it tied the game at 4-all. Gatlin Donohew donated an RBI single in the third and Jackson Curry brought another run home on a grounder.
Hurricane hindered its own chances in that stretch by committing two errors, allowing two walks and two hit batters and uncorking a wild pitch.
“We made them think a little bit and had them on their heels for a little while,’’ said Ripley coach Shane Casto.
But Rigney helped calm the waters when he relieved Spolarich in the fourth. Rigney permitted just one hit and an unearned run in his three innings, striking out five and walking two.
“I thought Rigney came in and threw well,’’ Suthpin said. “I thought we jumped out early, but that’s a well-coached [Ripley] team. Those kids certainly have a lot of fight in them and kept clawing, and we misplayed some balls.’’
Ripley, playing its fourth game of the week, used five pitchers in an effort to cool Hurricane’s hitting, but nothing worked.
Johnson gave the Redskins the lead for good at 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double to score Bell, who had also doubled moments before. Bell also stroked a two-run single in the fifth and Quarrier Phillips added an RBI hit as the lead grew to 8-4.
Then came a six-run sixth that put it away for the Skins. Spolarich and Brown led off with solo homers. Ripley pitchers issued five straight walks and Johnson ended it with an RBI single for a 14-4 final.
“It was nice to see us ground out some at bats,’’ Sutphin said. “Watching them have good at bats was great to see.’’
Brown finished 3 for 4, needing only a double for the cycle, while Bell and Johnson each singled and doubled and drove home a pair. Moore also had two RBIs.
“They’re a great ballteam,’’ Casto said. “They’ve got them all back from last year’s state runner-up team except for Joel Gardner, and they’re a great ballclub of veterans. They play the game the right way, so hats off to those guys.
“We fended off the first wave and went toe to toe with them, then we make a mistake or two, miss a spot pitching here or there and they capitalize, and that’s what good ballclubs do. You can’t give them extra chances, extra outs, extra bases and we did.’’
For much of the day, the game didn’t resemble Ripley’s first two games this season against Hurricane, which resulted in losses of 24-5 and 10-0.
“They ought to be proud of themselves,’’ Casto said of his squad, which loses just two seniors. “We opened our season here and they beat us 24-5 … You move on and learn from that, and we learned from it.’’