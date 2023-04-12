HURRICANE — In a midseason battle with a determined Wheeling Park team, the homestanding Hurricane Redskins played stern defense and took advantage of a late error to pull away from the Patriots 6-0 in continuing their winning ways in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Lola Meeks Field on Friday.
Redskins senior pitcher Reece Sutphin was masterful on the mound as he went the distance, giving up only four hits.
“I felt good today. My main goal was just to get guys out,” Sutphin said. “The defense behind me helped a lot.”
Hurricane (9-3) was coming off a 10-7 road win earlier in the week against East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Our catcher did a great job today. Reece and Caden Johnson have been playing ball together for a long time. And that helps,” said Redskins coach Brian Sutphin, the pitcher’s father. “I thought their kid [Gian Degenova] threw well also. That’s a good ballclub.”
On the defensive plays, Sutphin added, “I think that is the strength of our team. But there are times when we are not playing consistent enough. We’re still searching and we’re battling, but we’re just not quite there yet.”
Wheeling Park (7-3) came into the contest with a four-game winning streak, having scored 11 runs in each of those four wins. The matchup with Hurricane was the first of a three-game road series for the Patriots, who will continue with contests against Capital and George Washington on Saturday.
The Redskins opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by Braden Sloan’s triple, the only extra-base hit of the game. However, the game displayed both pitchers’ control of the strike zone in the early innings as few balls were hit out of the infield.
“We battled to the very end and the score doesn’t really show how good the game was and maybe should have been a one- or two-run affair,” Patriots coach Steve Myers said. “Gian pitched a heck of a game after he settled down in the first inning. We hit the ball hard, but just couldn’t get it to go through.”
As it turned out, the two runs Hurricane scored in the opening inning would have been enough. The dominating pitching held through to the late innings as Sutphin from the second through the fifth inning was able to get seven of eight Patriot batters to ground out to the infield and only allowed one fly ball in the first five frames.
However, the Redskins put together a four-run sixth inning with some timely hits to accompany the only Patriot error.
