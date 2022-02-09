Ben Nicol finished with 16 points and five assists to lead the George Washington boys basketball team to a 62-40 win over Spring Valley Saturday afternoon at GW.
Brendan Hoffman added 11 points for the Patriots, who improved to 12-4. Spring Valley was led by Lucas Hazlett’s 10 points.
Sherman 59, Wahama 56: Trailing 49-47 after three quarters, Sherman outscored visiting Wahama 12-7 in the fourth to pull out a win.
Dalton Rollo scored 25 points to lead Sherman, which improved to 11-5. A.J. Skeens had 14 points for the Tide and Isaac Johnson scored 10.
Wahama was led by Josiah Lloyd and Sawyer Van Meter, who scored 15, apiece, while Harrison Pankos-Shields added 14.
Saturday’s girls games
Logan 55, Ripley 35: Peyton Ilderton had 15 points and six assists and Abbie Myers added 14 points and seven rebounds as Logan improved to 16-2 with a home win.
Ripley (11-4) was led by Sophie Nichols’ game-high 18 points.
Huntington 58, Capital 38: Huntington outscored Capital 21-6 in the second quarter to take control Saturday in Huntington.
The Highlanders (13-1), top ranked in Class AAAA, were led by Dionna Gray with 17 points. Imani Hickman scored 15 and Amara Jackson 13. Kyra Brown paced the Cougars (9-6) with 16 points. Jalayah Boxley chipped in 10.
St. Albans 43, Robert C. Byrd 36: The Red Dragons held the Eagles to 13 first-half points in earning the home win.
Jayden Doub scored 10 points to lead St. Albans. Avery Childers tallied a game-high 21 points for RCB.
Friday’s boys games
South Charleston 68, St. Albans 51: Mondrell Dean dropped in 26 points as South Charleston picked up a road win to move to 11-4.
Cayden Faucett fired in 14 points for the Black Eagles, who have won eight of their last 10 contests. Also for SC, Bryson Smith added 12 points and Wayne Harris had 10. Jayden Clark scored 14 points to pace the Red Dragons (7-4), while Eli Samples and NuNu Claytor each chipped in 12.
Capital 78, Hurricane 74: Elijah Poore poured in 26 points and Anthony Hersh had 25 as Capital held off visiting Hurricane. Jaquez Loveless contributed 10 points for the Cougars (8-3).
Nas’Jaih Jones led the way for Hurricane (4-12) with 26 points, while Peyton Taylor and Jerry James each tacked on 12 and Gabe Benytil donated 10.
Calvary Baptist 75, Buffalo 64: Ben Coleman exploded for 29 points as Calvary Baptist took down visiting Buffalo.
Also for Calvary (16-1), Micah Daniels donated 15 points, Isaiah Bosley scored 13, and Stevie Hicks 11. Caleb Nutter paced the Bison (8-8) with 23 points and Ian Thompson tallied 19.
Cabell Midland 66, Martinsburg 59: Chandler Schmidt registered 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Knights escaped with a win in the Battle for the Springhouse at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Also for Cabell Midland (8-7), Dominic Schmidt scored 18 points and Jack Eastone added 13. Avion Blackwood paced the Bulldogs (5-7) with 15 points while Stephon Barclay added 13 and Luke Fowler 10.
Wyoming East 62, Bluefield 59: Tanner Whitten pumped in 25 points to lead Wyoming East to an overtime win in the Battle for the Springhouse at the Greenbrier Resort. Garrett Mitchell chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds and Chandler Johnson and Cole Lambert each netted 10 points for East.
Caleb Fuller fired in 25 points for the Beavers while Reginald Hairiston had 16 points and Chance Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Tug Valley 86, Hurley (Va.) 19: Joey Gollihue had 16 points and Ethan Colegrove scored 14 to lead Tug Valley to a home win.
Brady Brewer chipped in 10 points for Tug, which led 53-11 at halftime.
Friday’s girls games
Greenbrier East 60, Nitro 51: Cadence Stewart tossed in 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a win in the Battle for the Springhouse at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Daisha Summers and Allie Dunford donated nine points apiece for East (11-4). Talor Maddox recorded 27 points and four assists to lead the Wildcats and Emily Lancaster scored 15 points.
Bridgeport 53, Martinsburg 38: Emily Anderson posted 28 points and 12 rebounds as Bridgeport won at the Battle for the Springhouse at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Gabby Reep added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Indians (6-8).
Olivia Mayer scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-16).