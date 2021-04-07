Junior guard Isaac McKneely poured in a career-high 41 points Friday night, including nine 3-pointers, as Poca earned a measure of revenge with a 68-40 boys basketball victory at Nitro.
McKneely didn’t miss a shot in the first half and scored 21 of his team’s 23 points in the second quarter as the Dots gained a 44-18 halftime advantage. He went 9 of 11 on 3-pointers in the game. His previous high of 40 points came last season against Winfield.
The Dots (8-3) lost earlier this season to the Wildcats 63-51. Poca came into the game tied for second in the Class AA state poll, while Nitro was fourth in Class AAA.
Kolton Painter scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lead Nitro (8-3). The Wildcats were 4 of 30 on 3-pointers.
Winfield 51, Logan 45: Thomas Morris and Ethan Kincaid each scored 10 points as Winfield (8-5) picked up a home win.
Trailing 36-35 after the third quarter, Winfield outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the final period to seal the victory.
Scottie Browning led Logan (8-4) with 15 points, while Garrett Williamson tacked on 12 and Jarron Glick 10. The Wildcats are ranked No. 6 in AAA.
Hurricane 51, Point Pleasant 50: Dillon Tingler scored 17 points and Elijah Crompton added 10 as the visiting Redskins (5-8) won their third straight game by holding on after taking a 15-point halftime lead.
The Black Knights (5-8) were led by 17 points each from Kyelar Morrow and Hunter Bush and 15 points from Eric Chapman.
Herbert Hoover 84, Richwood 63: Eli Robertson pumped in a game-high 28 points as Herbert Hoover won at home, its fourth consecutive victory.
Devon Hatfield had 14 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (8-1), ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, while Trevor Rager and Jack Copenhaver each chipped in 12 points.
Braden Spencer led the Lumberjacks (3-6), while Caleb Jantuah (13 points) and Camden Lawrence (10) also scored in double figures.
Cabell Midland 65, Woodrow Wilson 51: Chandler Schmidt scored 19 points and K.K. Siebert turned in a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) as the Knights won in Beckley.
Dominic Schmidt had 15 points for Midland, which went 1 of 18 on 3-pointers. For the Flying Eagles (4-8), Ben Gilliam led with 15 points and 16 rebounds and Dewayne Richardson added 14 points. Woodrow trailed 34-18 at halftime.
Tug Valley 97, Sherman 52: Ethan Colegrove’s 22 points led the way as the visiting Panthers improved to 7-2. Caleb May added 16 points, Easton Davis 14 and Joby Sorrell 10 for Tug.
The Tide (4-3) received 10 points apiece from A.J. Skeens and Dalton Rollo.
Girls
George Washington 53, St. Albans 29: Kalissa Lacy led all scorers with 16 points as Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington cruised to victory in St. Albans.
The Patriots (9-2) used a stout defensive effort in the first half, jumping out to a 22-7 lead at the break. Mary Lyle Smith and Alaira Evans each finished with nine points for GW.
Jayla Seams paced the Red Dragons with nine points.
Nitro 79, Point Pleasant 32: Brooklyn Bowen poured in 28 points as Nitro cruised to a home win.
Baylee Goins tacked on 14 points and 12 assists, while Taylor Maddox and Emily Lancaster scored 10 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-1). Brooke Warner netted 13 points for Point.
River View 63, Tolsia 62: Trista Lester scored 16 points and Jenna Atwell added 10 as River View (12-2) edged the visiting Rebels.
Chloe Mitchem tossed in 10 points for the Raiders. For Tolsia (2-5), Selena Browning (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Julie Boone (15 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double and Kylea Pollinger scored 10 points.