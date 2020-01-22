Winfield’s Hunter Morris tallied 26 points and was 8 for 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help the Generals earn a 68-58 road victory at Nitro in boys basketball Friday.
The Generals (3-5) trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Wildcats 41-26 in the second half. Seth Brown led Nitro (3-8) with 18 points and Kolton Painter added 17.
Charleston Catholic 81, Buffalo 51: The Irish jumped out to a 23-point lead after the first quarter in rolling to the road win.
Zion Suddeth (21 points) and Aiden Satterfield (20 points) led the Irish (7-2). Noah Thompson led Buffalo (3-5) with 13 points and Alec Hanshaw added 12.
Woodrow Wilson 84, George Washington 80: Richard Law stroked five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Ben Gilliam also scored 25 as the host Flying Eagles took down the Patriots.
For GW (7-4), Mason Pinkett had 26 points and Evan Hughes 11. The Patriots led at halftime 42-39.
Capital 77, Parkersburg 70: Karrington Hill drained five of his six 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 22 points overall, leading the visiting Cougars to victory. Daimarquis Brooks added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Capital (4-5) and Kerion Martin had 10 points.
For the Big Reds (4-6), Sam Potts scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half as his team led by as many as five. Capital closed the second quarter on an 18-2 run. Noah Umpleby scored 15 points for Parkersburg and Potts had 15 rebounds.
Mingo Central 51, Herbert Hoover 48: The Miners trailed by 11 points after the first quarter and by four after three quarters but rallied for the road win.
Drew Hatfield and Nathan May both scored 16 points for Mingo Central (6-2). Grant Bonner paced Hoover (2-8) with 14 points and Trey Chapman added 13.
Logan 91, Wayne 53: David Early led all scorers with 40 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Wildcats (9-3) eased past Wayne at home.
Jacob Merritt led the Pioneers (2-9) with 19 points.
Clay County 96, Doddridge County 55: Grant Krajeski led Clay with a game-high 22 points as the Panthers used a balance offense to knock off Doddridge at home.
Four other Clay players scored in double figures, with Colton Pritt adding 16. Holden Hayes led Doddridge with 17 points and Noah Bumgarner added 16.
Webster County 77, Braxton County 69: William Lewis scored 22 points and the Highlanders outscored the Eagles by 10 in the fourth quarter to earn the road win.
Rye Gadd added 21 points for Webster (8-2) and Carter Williams chipped in 15 points. Jadyn Stewart fired in a game-high 27 points for Braxton (7-3).
Point Pleasant 76, Hannan 34: The visiting Big Blacks got double-figure scoring from five players, led by 22 points from Kyelar Morrow, in pushing their record to 4-6. Also for Point, Hunter Bush had 13 points, Nick Smith 11, Hunter Bush 10 and Eric Chapman 10.
For Hannan (2-8), Chandler Starkey scored 14 points.
Tolsia 75, Van 71: The Rebels trailed by 10 after the third quarter but rallied to outscore the Bulldogs by 14 in the fourth to steal the road win.
Jesse Muncy fired in a game-high 36 points for Tolsia and Tyler Johnson had 17. David Stewart led Van (2-7) with 23 points, Jacob Jarrell added 20 and Austin Javins had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds).
Ravenswood 59, Sissonville 55: Trey Mandrake scored 21 points, including going 15 for 18 from the foul line in the road win for the Red Devils (5-5). Joseph Udoh tallied a game-high 26 points for Sissonville (2-8).
Greater Beckley Christian 55, Mount View 46: Thaddaeus Jordan scored 22 points to lead the Crusaders to the road win. Brendon Rotenberry paced Mount View (4-8) with 13 points.
Girls
Summers County 83, Greenbrier West 34: Gavin Pivont recorded her 1,000th point for Summers, nearly outscoring visiting West with 31 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Taylor Isaac added 28 points for the Bobcats (10-3). Kenley Postman led the Cavaliers (6-3) with nine points.
Webster County 58, Doddridge County 53: Sydney Baird poured in 41 points to help the Highlanders (4-8) rally in the fourth quarter for the home win. Rylee Spurlock and Jonna Ferrell had 13 points each for Doddridge.
Grace Christian 63, Tolsia 59 (OT): Emily Hutchinson poured in 29 points as Grace Christian held off Tolsia in overtime at home. Samantha Wells added 18 in the win. Autumn Block led Tolsia with 18 points.