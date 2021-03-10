NITRO — Kolton Painter poured in 27 points and Joseph Udoh scored 25 as Nitro cruised to a 92-53 boys prep basketball win against Ripley Friday night in Nitro.
Bryce Myers netted three 3s on his way to 13 points and Trevor Lowe added eight points and five steals for the Wildcats (1-0). Cade Goode paced the Vikings (0-1) with 10 points.
Poca 70, Chapmanville 58: Noah Rittinger led a balanced attack for the visiting Dots with 16 points and five rebounds and Isaac McKneely added 14 points, dropping in three 3-pointers.
Also for Poca, Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney each scored 13 points and Toney grabbed six rebounds. The Dots were ranked No. 1 in the state’s preseason Class AA poll.
For the Tigers, Brodie Dalton netted 22 points and Isaiah Smith scored 13 and Zion Blevins 10.
Hurricane 60, St. Albans 58: Hurricane hit the go-ahead shot with four seconds left and SA missed a layup to tie as the visiting Redskins earned an overtime win.
Nas’Jaih Jones netted 21 points to lead Hurricane (1-0) and JT James and Gabe Benytil each tacked on 13 points. Drew Reed fired in 15 points and Jaimelle Claytor 13 to lead the Red Dragons, and NuNu Claytor chipped in 12.
Herbert Hoover 63, Midland Trail 60: Herbert Hoover made four free throws in overtime to escape with a road win.
George Chapman paced the Huskies with 17 points, while Trevor Rager added 13. Also for Hoover, Devon Hatfield had 12 points and Frank Early 10. Aidan Lesher and Indy Eades eached scored 18 points to lead the Patriots.
Logan 85, Scott 66: Logan used a balanced scoring attack to open its season with a road win.
Scottie Browning (18 points), Aiden Slack (17), Jarron Glick (15), Garrett Williamson (13) and Mitchell Hainer (10) all scored double figures for the Wildcats (1-0). Reese Carden and Logan Setser each tallied 12 points for the Skyhawks.
Webster County 78, Roane County 54: Rye Gadd racked up 20 points, six rebounds and six assists as Webster won at home.
Kaden Cutlip added 18 points for the Highlanders, while Connor Bell had 17 and Carter Williams chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Brayden Miller scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Raiders.
Girls Basketball Capital 42, Charleston Catholic 39: Talayah Boxley tossed in 17 points as Capital opened its season with a road win. Kyra Brown chipped in nine points for the Cougars, while Natalyia Sayles added 12 rebounds.
Sydney Bolles registered a double-double to lead the Irish, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 boards.
Lincoln County 68, Hurricane 58: Avery Lucas and Natalie Fout fired in 18 points apiece to lead the Panthers.
Kiaura Henderson had 12 points for the Wildcats (2-0). Maggie Oduour scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Redskins (0-1) and Lauren Dye donated 14.
Riverside 41, Van 31: Kiera Hutchinson had 17 points and Saydasia Williams chipped in 10 as the Warriors (1-0) won at home.
Emma Wilcox led Van (0-1) with 13 points.
Webster County 58, Roane County 50: Sydney Baird exploded for 46 points as visiting Webster (2-0) won.
Maddie Hall had 13 points to lead the Raiders (1-1), while Faith Mason added 12 and Kamyrn Starcher 10.
Thursday’s girls games
Cross Lanes Christian 45, Teays Valley Christian 42: CLC outscored the Lions 14-5 in the opening quarter and hung on for a road win.
Lauren Bailey led the Warriors with 14 points and Karis Shannon netted nine. Matale Barnett paced TVC with 14 points and Lauren White tacked on 12.
St. Joseph 75, Scott 30: Ava Lee had 18 points and 10 rebounds as host St. Joseph opened with a win. The Irish, who captured nine of the last 11 Class A state titles, have moved up to AAA in the state’s new four-class setup.
Julie Preservati backed Lee with 14 points. For the Skyhawks, Leah Davis scored 14 points and Shea Miller 12.