Isaac McKneely finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead Poca’s boys basketball team to a 76-27 road romp over Sissonville Saturday.
Jackson Toney scored 24 points for Poca (17-1, ranked No. 1 in Class AA). Sissonville (5-15) trailed 47-9 at halftime.
Greenbrier West 86, East Hardy 70: The Cavaliers started and closed strong, outscoring East Hardy 53-29 in the first and fourth quarters for the win in the Hometown Invitational Tournament third-place game.
Brayden McClung led the way for Greenbrier West with 22 points and Chase McClung added 18. Justin Teets scored a game-high 24 points for East Hardy and JW Teets chipped in 15.
Saturday’s boys games
St. Albans improved to 10-5 with a 62-54 boys basketball win Saturday at Wyoming East.
Jameson McDaniels was the leading scorer for St. Albans with 17 points while NuNu Claytor posted 15, Jayden Clark scored 16 and Drew Reed tallied 12.
Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. Garrett Mitchell added 19 for Wyoming East.
South Charleston 70, Princeton 56: The Black Eagles used a strong first half, leading by 15 at halftime to earn the road victory.
Bryson Smith scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for SC. Wayne Harris added 18 points for the Black Eagles and Cayden Faucett chipped in 14.
Saturday’s girls games
PikeView 60, Herbert Hoover 58: PikeView erased a seven-point halftime deficit in earning the win over Herbert Hoover in Elkview.
Hannah Perdue poured in a game-high 31 points for PikeView and Anyah Brown added 10. Sasha Savetava (25 points) and Taylor Ray (20 points) combined for 45 for Hoover.
Parkersburg 51, Hurricane 43: The Big Reds led by 13 after the first quarter and held the Redskins at bay for the road win.
Taylor Miller and Kristen Roberts both scored 13 points for Parkersburg (17-4). Natalie Dempsey and Erin Dempsey tallied 12 points each for Hurricane (7-12) and Lauren Dye tacked on 10 points.
Ripley 71, Scott 37: McKennan Hall recorded a triple-double of 16 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in the home win for the Vikings.
Kyanah Baldwin also had a double-double (18 points and 14 boards) for Ripley. Kelsey Harper tallied a team-high 12 points for Scott.
Friday’s boys games
Winfield 46, Ripley 42: Daven Wall drilled five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead to a road win. Seth Shilot chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds for the Generals (11-6). Luke Johnson registered 14 points and eight boards to lead the Vikings (8-7).
Sissonville 55, Midland Trail 40: Sissonville (5-11) used a strong first half and 13 points from Ben Smith to put away the homestanding Patriots, who outscored Trail 36-19 in the first half. Matthew Light led the Patriots (5-9) with 12 points.
Buffalo 66, Point Pleasant 56: Caleb Nutter netted 26 points to help host Buffalo end a three-game losing skid. Ian Thompson tacked on 19 points for the Bison (9-10). Eric Chapman paced Point (6-12) with 19 points.
Ravenswood 87, Parkersburg Catholic 38: Matthew Carte scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds as Ravenswood (15-3) rolled to a road win. Also for the Red Devils, Drew Hunt had 16 points and Blake Ball had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Blake Lewis led the Crusaders (0-19) with 19 points.
Greater Beckley Christian 78, Webster County 48: Kendrick Wilson poured in 20 points and Kaden Smallwood scored 18 as Greater Beckley(12-4) blew past host Webster County, ending the Highlanders nine-game win streak. Rye Gadd dropped in a game-high 26 points for Webster (12-4).
Friday’s girls games
Spring Valley 57, Hurricane 43: Dria Parker scored 19 points and Haleigh Crum added 12 as Spring Valley evened its record at 7-7. Natalie Dempsey led Hurricane (7-11) with 13 points.
Herbert Hoover 74, Liberty Raleigh 13: Taylor Ray pumped in 23 points as the Huskies cruised to a road win. Regan Geary made four 3-pointers for 12 points for Hoover (11-6), which outscored the Raiders 30-6 in the second quarter to pull away.