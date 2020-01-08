Austin Womack recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds as host Hurricane held off Musselman 78-68 in boys basketball Thursday night.

Austin Dearing donated 23 points and Curtis Cooley collected 10 for the Redskins (3-3). Isaiah Horner had 21 points to lead the Applemen (3-2) and TJ Stuckey scored 13.

Westside 100, Webster County 69: Daniel Reed scored 22 points and Evan Colucci 20 as Westside (4-2) downed Webster County in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The outcome snapped a 32-game winning streak for the Highlanders (4-1), who captured the Class A state title last season with a 28-0 record. Kadin Wright and Rye Gadd each had 16 points for Webster.

Girls

Sherman 34, Calvary Baptist 33: Caraline Nelson netted 12 points as Sherman edged visiting Calvary Baptist.

Hailea Skeens scored 11 points for the Tide (2-5). Kaitlin Richards led Calvary with a game-high 21 points.

Braxton County 64, Roane County 24: Jocelyn Abraham tossed in 24 points as host Braxton County routed the Raiders.

Lacey Liston added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (9-2). Faith Mason led Roane County (2-7) with 11 points.

