First-year Winfield coach Eddie Smolder returned to Sissonville for the first time since coaching the Indians from 2011-14 and leading them to two playoff appearances, including one win.

It was a happy homecoming for Smolder as Winfield dominated the first half, rolling to a 62-13 victory over Sissonville Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field.

