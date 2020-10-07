POCA — Poca knew it had to limit its mistakes if it wanted to compete with Class AAA power Cabell Midland Friday night. It didn’t, and the Dots paid the price.
Quarterback Jaydyn Johnson ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and threw for a pair of scores as the unbeaten Knights kept on rolling with a 62-20 victory at O.O. White Stadium.
Cabell Midland (3-0), which hadn’t played in two weeks, in part due to a positive COVID-19 case on the team, piled up 434 yards on 51 carries, led by the usual suspects — Johnson (11 carries, 126 yards), fullback Jakob Caudill (16 carries, 99 yards) and halfback Isaiah Vaughn (eight carries, 89 yards, one TD).
However, unheralded Baden Gillispie also gashed the Dots on several reverse plays and ended with 79 yards on six carries, including scoring runs of 6 and 25 yards. He also returned a kickoff 64 yards.
“I just liked our energy, our effort, our attitude,’’ said Midland coach Luke Salmons. “They enjoy playing the game. They’re tough kids. They believed in what we do every year, and we’ve got a good thing going.
“They haven’t been overwhelmed by all this going on. They’ve all been focused.’’
Any notions of Class AA Poca (1-1) hanging around with Midland were put to rest in the first half as the Knights vaulted into a 43-7 lead. They were helped by a pair of touchdowns 41 seconds apart to start the game — helped by a Poca fumble — and two more scores in the final 2:13 before halftime.
Midland took the opening kickoff and ran nine plays to score, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard Jackson Fetty run on fourth and goal. The Dots mishandled the snap on their first offensive play and the Knights fell on the ball at the Poca 35. Two plays later, Johnson ran it in from 29 yards out and it was 12-0 right off the bat.
“We did exactly what we couldn’t do,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey, “and it was turn the ball over, make mental mistakes and physical mistakes. They’re good enough the way it is; they don’t need our help. We made too many mistakes early on.’’
In falling behind 43-7 at halftime, Poca not only lost a fumble at its own 35, but was flagged nine times for 81 yards in penalties. Bad snaps and a lackluster punting game were also an issue: the Dots saw four punts go 19 yards or less in the game.
One bright spot for Poca was senior running back Ethan Payne, who carried 18 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, those coming on runs of 15 and 11 yards. He somersaulted into the end zone on the latter after getting hit near the 1. Payne also had a 45-yard run but it didn’t amount to points after the Dots missed a field goal.
Quarterback Jay Cook completed 8 of 14 passes for 107 yards for Poca, including a touchdown strike of 45 yards to Alan Withrow. But too often he was flushed out of the pocket by a daunting Midland pass rush.
“We had some good drives,’’ Ramsey said. “We did a lot of things good. We also did a lot of things you can’t do if you play a team like that. But we did some things right, so we’ve got to go out and put a full game together.’’
Probably the last chance for Poca to stay in the game came in the second quarter with the Knights ahead 20-7 and facing a fourth-and-1 at the Poca 42. Gillispie took a reverse 7 yards around the end and Midland kept the possession moving.
The final indignity for the Dots came later in the second quarter with the clock nearing two minutes left. A penalty had Midland in a second-and-goal situation at the Poca 25, but Gillispie took another reverse and scored in a flash.
Following a shanked punt of 13 yards that only made it to the Poca 28, Johnson launched a ball to Chandler Schmidt in the end zone. Cook, playing defensive back for the Dots, tipped the ball away but Schmidt still made a tumbling catch for a TD with only 26 seconds left before the break.
Johnson attempted just three passes and completed two for 93 yards, with the other connection going 65 yards for a TD to Jack Dragovich in the third quarter. Johnson also threw three 2-point conversions.
Salmons was pleased to see how his players responded following their two-week hiatus.
“All of this was a huge challenge tonight,’’ he said. “It’s tough for the kids, tough for the coaches, tough for everybody. But we’re blessed that we’re able to play compared to some schools.
“I know they’re double-A, but Poca’s a good team. We have a chance to be a good team, too, but we’ve got to get better.’’