A penalty flag is thrown to the ground as Poca’s Jackson McClanahan (2) grabs hold of Sissonville ball carrier Blake Fisher (1).

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Despite entering its homecoming game against Poca without a win on the season, Sissonville had high spirits with the parking lot full 2½ hours before kickoff, with people lined on the main road for the festivities, including a parade.

The Indians then gave the large crowd even more to celebrate by earning their first win of the season, a 27-7 decision over Poca Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field.

