Bryson Tate ran 25 times for 171 yards and scored on a 4-yard run Friday night as Winfield celebrated homecoming with a 34-0 prep football victory against Nitro.
Tate went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season on a night when the Generals (5-3) protected their Class AA playoff hopes. They entered the game 16th in the ratings and end the regular season with games at No. 9 Scott and at home versus No. 3 Point Pleasant.
Quarterback Brycen Brown completed 6 of 15 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown for Winfield, a 60-yard connection with Ian Cottrell, and also carried 13 times for 53 yards and a TD.
The Generals got their other scores on runs of 13 yards by Carter Perry and 2 yards by senior nose guard Gabe Akers. Winfield gained 299 yards on 48 carries.
The Wildcats (1-7) picked up their first victory of the season earlier in the week when they received a forfeit win from Clay County.
Clay County 20, River View 6: Levi Burnette carried 20 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Panthers earned a road victory.
Also for Clay (4-4), Noah Collins hit on 11 of 20 passes for 160 yards and threw a 2-point conversion to BJ Williams, who had four receptions for 89 yards.
Defensive end Gene Sams led the Panthers defense with eight tackles, including four for lost yardage, and recovered a fumble. Isaiah Payton returned an interception for a touchdown for Clay.
River View (4-4) entered the game 16th in the Class A playoff ratings.
Tug Valley 29, Westside 22: Tanner Kirk rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Fluty threw a pair of scoring passes and ran for a TD as the Panthers (3-4) picked up a road win.
Fluty connected on 9 of 20 passes for 152 yards, finding Dakota Ooten with a 23-yard TD toss and Tanner Urconis with a 26-yarder. Ooten caught four passes for 100 yards.
For Westside (1-8), quarterback Jaxon Cogar ran 27 times for 135 yards and hit on 10 of 24 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, a 35-yarder to Kadien Vance and a 26-yarder to Hansel Bledsoe, who had eight receptions in all for 114 yards. Cogar also returned an interception 49 yards for a TD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.