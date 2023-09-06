WINFIELD — Never underestimate the power of desperation.
Faced with the prospect of starting off the season 0-2, Winfield and Herbert Hoover swatted momentum back and forth Friday night, leading to some dramatic runs. It took a late defensive stand by Winfield to lock up a 35-22 victory in front of a large and energized crowd at Generals Stadium.
Chase Massey and K-juan Pearson each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Generals and Massey also threw a scoring pass for Winfield, which built a 28-7 halftime lead only to see the Huskies storm right back in the second half.
Pearson’s 13-yard TD burst with 1:22 left locked up the victory for Winfield (1-1) and put to rest any negative thoughts following last week’s 63-0 loss to Hurricane.
“We put last week behind us,” Generals coach Eddie Smolder said. “We had a great week of practice and our kids were focused on getting better each day. It was the best week of practice we’ve had all season. Proud of the kids’ preparation, proud of their focus, proud of their intensity pregame and their effort and, most importantly, their resolve with the way they fought in the second half.”
Led by junior quarterback Dane Hatfield, Hoover (0-2) shaved its deficit to 28-22 in the fourth quarter and had a chance to take the lead, getting the ball at its own 37 after a defensive stop with 4:28 remaining in the game. But Winfield recorded its fourth sack on fourth-and-6, allowing the Generals to whittle down the clock and ice it with Pearson’s late TD.
Both teams entered 2023 with high hopes after solid seasons last year. Hoover reached the Class AA championship game for the first time and Winfield secured the No. 1 playoff seed, but was edged by the Huskies 27-26 in the quarterfinals.
One or the other, however, was going to be saddled with an 0-2 start this time around. And Massey made sure it wasn’t the Generals.
He carried 14 times for 120 yards, scoring on runs of 16 and 27 yards in the first half, and completed 5 of 11 passes for 127 yards, highlighted by a 15-yard touchdown toss to Easton Pinkerton.
“I’m always ready,” Massey said. “But we just come out here and try to be the best for the team, and come out with a win.”
Hatfield matched Massey big play for big play throughout much of the game, hitting on 13 of 29 passes for 206 yards and two TDs — connections of 10 yards to Jaylen Symns and 9 yards to Blake Fisher — and also ran 27 times for 96 yards and another score.
Hoover, which lost to Scott 50-19 in its opener, could have made it a shootout in the first half Friday night, but saw two promising drives end inside the Winfield 5-yard line. The first fizzled at the 4 and the second at the 1, both times on incomplete passes.
“It felt like 10 [missed chances],” Huskies coach Joey Fields said. “Proud of the guys. We fought after getting down like that. We didn’t come ready to play, and that’s on us as a staff and the leaders. We fought back because that’s the kind of kids we have.
“We’re still a young football team as far as playing with each other. I think the more games, the more practices, we’re going to be a good football team. I still believe that.”
Hoover, already playing without top running back Rocco Frye, saw starting tailback Gabe Blackwell suffer an injury early in the game after just three carries. Fisher wound up as the top runner after Hatfield with six carries for 48 yards and also caught six passes for 99 yards.
“It’s tough,” Fields said of the injuries. “It kind of makes you adjust in-game, which is always tough to do. But proud of the kids. They’re in a tough situation all night — and credit to Winfield. That’s a good football team. I said early in the week that I think they’re as good as they were last year … Regardless of the outcome, I think we’re going to play them again. I believe that.”
Winfield appeared ready to blow the game wide open in the first half by taking its 28-7 lead. The Generals had five full possessions in the half and scored touchdowns on four of them. The other resulted in an interception in the end zone by Hoover’s Fisher.
But the tables were turned in the second half as Hoover drove 80 and 53 yards for touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. The Huskies also got a gift two points when a Winfield punt snap sailed into the end zone and resulted in a safety.
“We faced a lot of adversity,” Smolder said. “That’s a good football team right there we just beat. They’ve got a good program, and they’re really good and talented. That was a double-A playoff game tonight. I’m impressed to come out of this with a W, and I appreciate my coaches and players for believing in the system.”
Pearson added 88 yards on a dozen carries and caught a 62-yard pass for the Generals. Jayce Miller helped ground out the remaining time late in the contest and had 64 yards on eight attempts.
Winfield leads the all-time series 10-4, with four of last six games and 10 of the last 14 decided by one score or less.