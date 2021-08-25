The fourth annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth (Wirt County). The event is sponsored by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
This year’s tournament will be split into two divisions — an 18-hole stroke play event from the ladies tees, with the top eight earning all-tournament berths, and a nine-hole open division without awards.
The event will use tee times on hole No. 1 and hole No. 11. Tee times will be determined on Friday, Sept. 3 and will be posted on the WVSSAC website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Last year’s title went to Parkersburg’s Molly McLean, who fired a 3-over-par 75 for a one-shot victory over Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside. Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane placed third with an 81.
