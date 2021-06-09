Damian Witty went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to help top-seeded Hurricane take down Parkersburg South 11-1 and claim the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 prep baseball tournament Friday in Hurricane.
Ethan Spolarich went 4 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI, Joel Gardner ripped a two-run double, and Quarrier Phillips and Bryson Rigney each collected two hits and an RBI for the Redskins (27-1), who are on a 26-game win streak.
Nicolas Menarcheck went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to pace the Patriots.
Charleston Catholic 11, Midland Trail 4: Liam McGinley drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the top-seeded Irish pull away for a win in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament in Institute.
The game was a continuation of Thursday’s contest, which was suspended due to rain, and resumed with Catholic leading 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth with no outs and a runner on second. Starter Jacob Hufford struck out 10 en route to the win for the Irish, which hosts the sectional championship on Tuesday. Also for Catholic (21-8), Gannon Morris went 3 for 4.
Cy Persinger went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Chris Vines collected two hits for Midland Trail (16-7).
Sissonville 4, Nitro 3: Stevie Loftis drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning as Sissonville eliminated Nitro in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Loftis finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Hunter Montgomery went 2 for 2 with a double and Dyllan Griffith, Collin Cottrell and Tristen Portz each drove in a run for the Indians.
Sissonville starter Isaiah Ramsey struck out eight in eight innings in a no-decision. Hagen Summers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Sissonville hosts Point Pleasant Monday.
Logan 9, Scott 0: Dawson Maynard struck out nine en route to a two-hit shutout as Logan won in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Konner Lower went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Aiden slack added two hits for the Wildcats (20-4).
Scott hosts Chapmanville at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner traveling to Logan for the sectional championship on Monday.
Softball
Sissonville 9, Point Pleasant 0: Madison Legg struck out three and walked one en route to a two-hit shutout as Sissonville blanked Point Pleasant in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Taylor Oxley drove in three runs, Emma Meade went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alyssa Soblit smacked a solo home run for the Indians, who cranked out nine hits.
Havin Roush and Riley Cochran each singled for Point.
Point Pleasant takes on Winfield Saturday, with Sissonville playing the winner of Saturday’s contest on Monday.
Man 1, Sherman 0: Kirsten Ellis singled in the top of the seventh and advanced to third on an error before scoring on a wild pitch to lift Man over Sherman in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Morgan Cooper struck out 10 and allowed just two hits to get the shutout for the Hillbillies (15-2), while Ashlee Tomblin collected two hits.
Sherman falls to 14-4.