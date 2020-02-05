Poca staged a big fourth-quarter comeback to beat Charleston Catholic 49-42 in boys basketball in Charleston Friday night.
It’s the Dots’ (13-2) fourth straight win and 12th out of their last 13. Noah Rittinger led all scorers with 16 for Poca, while Isaac McKneely added 11 points. Aiden Sattefield scored 13 points and Thomas Blaydes had 12 for the Irish (9-4).
South Charleston 44, Hurricane 43: Despite being without three starters and trailing by 14 at the half, the Black Eagles came back to beat Hurricane at home and stop a five-game losing streak.
D.J. Johnson led South Charleston (7-7) with 13 points, while Tyson Rohmiller and Bryson Smith had nine points each. The Black Eagles were without Shaiqwan Brown, Quay Sutton, and Harold Pannell. Austin Dearing led all scorers with 20 points for Hurricane (5-10), with another 11 points from Nick Kennedy. The Redskins have lost five of their last six.
Huntington 74, Capital 69: Eli Archer scored a game-high 27 points and the Highlanders outscored the Cougars by eight in the fourth quarter to rally for the win in the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
Amare Smith added 15 points for Huntington (7-7) and Dionn Simms contributed 11 points. Kerion Martin led Capital (7-7) with 24 points with Karrington Hill and De’Mahjae Clark both scored 10 points.
Mingo Central 65, Nitro 63: Josh Wellman tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to give the Miners the hard-fought win on the road.
Drew Hatfield fired in 25 points for Mingo Central (10-5) and Jarius Jackson added 13. Kolton Painter (22 points) and Trevor Lowe (19 points) combined for 41 in the tough loss for the Wildcats.
St. Albans 79, Spring Valley 52: The Red Dragons exploded for 46 second-half points in pulling away for the comfortable home victory.
Ethan Clay (23 points) and Drew Reed (21 points) combined for 44 points and Jaimelle Claytor added 14 for St. Albans (9-6). CJ Meredith netted a game-high 26 points for Spring Valley (7-7).
Wesley Christian, Kentucky 64, Logan 61: Luka Tomovic hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime as the Circuit Riders snapped Logan’s eight-game winning streak at the King Coal Classic in Logan. Awer Awer led Wesley Christian (5-7) with 22 points, while Madit Lueeth scored 17.
David Early led all scorers with 33 points for the Wildcats (11-4) in the loss.
Point Pleasant 69, Ravenswood 62: Kyelar Morrow dropped in 25 points and Hunter Bush 22 as the host Big Blacks picked up the win. Also for Point (5-8), Eric Chapman had 14 points.
The Red Devils (8-7) received 25 points from Jaycob Creel and 10 from Matthew Carte.
Clay-Battelle 73, Buffalo 63: The Cee-Bees jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter in earning the road victory in the Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Levi Carrico paced Clay-Battelle with 20 points and was followed by Coltin Barr and Mojo Chisner with 19 points each. Alec Hanshaw tallied a game-high 22 points for Buffalo and Ian Thompson added 14 points.
Teays Valley Christian 87, New Life Christian 82: Brandon Cook had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead TVC to the road win.
Andrew Breeding added 21 points for TVC (21-3) and Richard Fu contributed 13 points. Luke Brown led New Life Christian (14-4) with 26 points and Bryce McClung chipped in 21 points.
Ripley 51, Lincoln County 28: Ty Johnson scored 23 points as the Vikings (8-6) traveled to Hamlin and handed the Panthers their fourth loss in their last five games. Will Carpenter led Lincoln County (10-6) with 14 points.
Tug Valley 41, Parkersburg Catholic 35: The Panthers held the Crusaders scoreless in the third quarter in earning the road win. Ethan Colegrove had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for Tug and Easton Davis scored 13 points. Patrick Copen led Catholic with 13 points.
Girls
Spring Valley 72, PikeView 65: The Timberwolves outscored the Panthers by 11 in the second half to rally for the win in the Big Atlantic Classic. Sydney Meredith led the way for Spring Valley (10-5) with 22 points and Bre Saunders added 19. Laken McKinney had a huge game for PikeView (10-8) with 21 points and 20 rebounds.
Parkersburg South 68, John Marshall 47: The Patriots used a 43-18 advantage in the second and third quarters to pull away for the home win. McKenna Winans poured in 27 points for South (4-10) and Hannah Wingrove added 11 points. Catherine Hunnell led John Marshall with 12 points.