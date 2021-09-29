Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall ran 1-2 Saturday morning to lead Winfield to the boys championship of the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational cross country meet at Cedar Lakes.
Scheneberg completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 18 seconds and Generals teammate Marshall was three seconds behind. The rest of the top five included Ty Steorts (Hurricane) in 16:37, Aaron Kidd (Hurricane) in 16:40 and Aiden Kneeland (Woodrow Wilson) 16:54.
Hurricane ran second to the Generals in the team standings, with Woodrow Wilson, Wayne and Parkersburg South completing the top five. A field of 196 individuals competed in the boys event.
In the girls race, Hurricane’s Audrey Hall covered the course in 19:10 to take individual honors and lead the Redskins to the team championship. Rounding out the individual top five were Rachel Withrow (Winfield) in 19:49, Asha Bora (Hurricane) in 19:56, Ellie Hosaflook (Ripley) in 20:26 and Emily Williamson (Wayne) in 20:30.
Ripley placed second in the girls team standings, followed by Winfield, Ravenswood and Wayne. A total of 132 girls ran Saturday.
Boys soccer
Charleston Catholic 3, Bridgeport 1: Kelan Swan scored two goals and added an assist in the road win for the Irish. William Ball had the other goal for Catholic (5-3-2).
Robert C Byrd 1, Winfield 0: Brayden Thomason scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick to lift the Eagles to a road win. Everett Miller made five saves for the Generals (5-4-3).
George Washington 3, Parkersburg 3: The host Big Reds got two goals in the final 21 minutes from Sam Chichester and Connor Gribble to salvage a tie with the No. 1 Patriots. Kota Butcher also scored for No. 5 Parkersburg (10-1-3), which trailed 3-1 at halftime.
For GW (10-1-1), Nick Ihnat scored twice and Brady Stafford once. Patriots keeper Dawson Lunsford had five saves and the Big Reds’ Aiden Merritt stopped eight shots.
Girls soccer
Hurricane 5, Woodrow Wilson 0: Lauren Dye scored four goals and Maddie Willis recorded the shutout in the road win for the Redskins.
Maggie Oduor scored a goal and added two assists for Hurricane (10-0-3). Willis made two saves in the shutout.
George Washington 2, Washington 0: Linsey Hackney and Angelina Musilli scored to lead the Patriots (9-1-1) to the home shutout win.
Bridgeport 3, Charleston Catholic 2: The Indians only took three shots all game, but scored on all of them to earn the home win over the Irish.
Shannon Karr and Annie Cimino scored the goals for Catholic. For Bridgeport, Ally Bender tallied a pair of goals and Sarah Prodenvik had the other goal.