Maggie Oduor scored two goals to lead the Hurricane girls soccer team to a 3-1 win at Huntington Thursday night.
Oduor scored in the first half on an assist from Mady Jo Lunsford and put the Redskins (5-0) up 2-0 in the second half on a corner kick from Avery Hale.
After Huntington’s Tess Weiler cut the lead in half, Hurricane’s Lunsford scored on an assist from Lilly Lucas to set the final score. Maddie Willis had two saves in goal for Hurricane.
Thursday boys soccer
George Washington 11, Spring Valley 0: Nick Ihnat scored two goals and had two assists and Jack Williams also netted a pair of goals to lead the Patriots to a home rout.
Tucker Mullen, Aiden Holbert, Sam Clark, Gabe Sadorra, Connor Stricklen, Noah McLaughlin and Jaeden Anderson also scored for GW (4-1). Dawson Lunsford had the shutout in goal for the Patriots.
Winfield 5, Herbert Hoover 1: Austin Thornton had two goals and two assists in leading the Generals to the win over the Huskies. Sonson Stauffer, Gavin Tomblin and Aaron Verno also scored goals for Winfield.
Hurricane 3, Huntington 1: Brandon Redden scored twice for the Redskins and Joe Acevedo a goal for Hurricane. Andrew Brewster had Huntington’s goal.
