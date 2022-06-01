SOUTH CHARLESTON —In “rowing the boat,” Winfield had won nine straight postseason softball games, sailing into Thursday’s Class AA state championship round needing just one victory to claim its first crown.
But the Elk River proved to be too mighty for any vessel to tame yet again, and the ‘ship — as in the state championship — will stay where it has been for over half a decade.
For the second year in a row, Herbert Hoover was able to overcome a tournament-opening loss, registering a 7-4 win over Oak Glen and following with consecutive 7-1 and 21-3 victories over the Generals to claim a fifth-straight double-A title Thursday afternoon at Little Creek Park.
Hoover (25-4) became just the third program in West Virginia history to win five consecutive softball championships, joining Buffalo (Class A, 2011-2015) and Hurricane (AAA, 2015-2019) and the first in the state’s middle classification.
“We never talked about that it was a streak, we just try to do what we do and this is what we do right now,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “We’re going to enjoy this one for a little while and then try to work on the next one.”
“It means the world to me,” senior pitcher Grayson Buckner added. “We are the best team in the state. It proved it right there. I’m just so incredibly proud and it means the world to me.”
Hoover dropped a 5-4 decision to Oak Glen on Wednesday morning to fall into the losers bracket and, after knocking off Shady Spring 6-1 later that afternoon, set itself up for another run on Thursday.
Winfield (26-9) put itself in the driver’s seat in the winners bracket with a 5-0 win over the Shady Spring and then a 1-0 conquest of Oak Glen in the Wednesday nightcap. Junior ace Maci Boggess threw back-to-back shutouts on Wednesday but was part of the story on Thursday for a much different and, for the Generals, unfortunate reason.
In hurling Winfield to two victories, Boggess injured her arm and entered Thursday with bruising on her throwing arm and throwing-side hip. She started the first game against Hoover on Thursday but was removed after four innings.
At the time, the Huskies were clinging to a 2-1 lead. Hoover added a third run in the fifth inning and four in the sixth and against Winfield’s secondary arms, then exploded for 21 runs and 15 hits in the deciding contest.
“She really threw it out [Wednesday] to get us to this point,” Hensley said of Boggess. “She was a little beat up coming into game one, she probably would’ve been a little beat up in game two also. I thought with a little bit of adrenaline getting up here, probably the best to throw her right off the bat and see what she had. And I thought she did a good job.
“Obviously, we’re not going to hurt her.”
One team’s misfortune was another’s opportunity, and from the start of Thursday’s proceedings against the Golden Bears, the Huskies’ lineup was relentless. It started with junior Brooklyn Huffman, who finished the tournament 9 for 12 with 12 RBIs and reached base in 7 of 8 at-bats against the Generals, with the other being a sacrifice fly that scored a run in the second inning of the second game.
Nine-hole hitter Josi Fix was 4 for 4 in game two with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and also threw the first four innings as Hoover tried to conserve frames for Buckner, who pitched 9 over the first two games (pitchers are limited to 14 innings per day).
All told, Hoover hit .360 as a team over the course of the two days, pounding out 54 hits (32 more than any of the other three Class AA teams) and clubbed all four home runs in the tournament.
“When the bottom of our lineup produces it spurs everybody else to produce,” Smith said. “[Huffman] got hot at the right time, she really did. The girls understand their role and they carried the load.”
While Winfield was appearing in its first state championship games in program history, Hoover — facing elimination the entire way — was clearly in its comfort zone, having just traversed the same road one year ago. Smith admitted that experience was likely beneficial this time around.
“I think it was very helpful because when we talked about it in the huddle this morning I said, ‘There’s one team on this field that knows what this means, to win three and that’s us,’” Smith said. “We believed we could because we’d done it before.”
Junior catcher Sydney Bright clubbed a three-run home run in the day’s opening game against Oak Glen, her second of the tournament. Junior outfielder Georgia Moulder led Winfield, going 4 for 7 with a triple across the two contests.