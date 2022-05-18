Just a handful of days ago, Winfield’s prospective journey to a Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball title was upstream to say the least.
But for a team that’s gone by the motto “row the boat” all season long, a little turbulent water didn’t turn out to be a deterrent at all — it was motivation.
On Thursday, the Generals crested the final wave, getting an RBI single from nine-hole hitter Ella Nelson in the top of the seventh inning and hanging a final zero in the bottom to claim a 2-1 win at Nitro and the program’s first sectional championship since 2011. With the win, Winfield punched a ticket into a best-of-three Region 4 series against Scott, with the Generals slated to host game one on Monday.
After losing 7-4 to Sissonville in their sectional opener last Wednesday, the third-seeded Generals (22-7) were forced to play five straight elimination games, the last four on consecutive days and the last three on the road against teams against which they had gone 0-4 (Sissonville and Nitro).
But after years of near misses, heartbreak and being swallowed up in one of the toughest sections to be found anywhere in the state in any sport, the Generals made their stand, and in the end their boat was the only one left afloat.
“We came together as a team and said, ‘Hey, this is our year, this is the year we’re going to win it all,’” senior catcher Kennedy Dean said. “And that’s what we came out to do.
“We just buckled down and said, ‘Enough is enough. We’re going to come out and show everybody in the state that doesn’t believe we can win, how we can win and what Winfield is about.’ Yeah, we have a tough section but we’re tougher than our section.”
Game-by-game over the last week, Winfield proved it, knocking out each of the section’s other four teams (Point Pleasant last Thursday, Poca on Monday and Sissonville on Tuesday) and finishing with back-to-back wins over the Wildcats, the top seed and a team that had gone 6-0 against sectional opponents entering the postseason.
“Sissonville is really good and Nitro is really good and I think the last two or three weeks we’ve played well … we’ve played well,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said, battling emotion. “I won’t lie, this feels really good. Winfield is a great softball town, we’ve got a lot of great community support and I’m just glad we can take it back for them.”
A night after blitzing the Wildcats 10-1 to force a winner-take-all game, things weren’t nearly as comfortable for Winfield at the outset. Generals junior pitcher Maci Boggess, pitching in her fourth game in as many days, matched zeroes with Nitro’s Lena Elkins, a state Pitcher of the Year contender, through four frames.
Winfield finally drew first blood in the top of the fifth. Kennedy Schilling singled to left with one out. Pinch-runner Mianna Oglesby stole second and, after Nelson struck out, Georgia Moulder laced a two-out double to left to score the game’s first run.
Nitro’s answer was swift as Chloe Beckner singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and Cece Lackey hit a ball that bounced off the top of the fence before falling back in play, giving the Wildcats runners on second and third with no outs. Savannah Cantley hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Beckner with Lackey advancing to third on an errant throw, but Boggess got Avery Sayre to ground out and struck out Aris Miller to keep things tied at 1.
Winfield nearly scored in the sixth after Dean singled to lead off the frame and advanced to second on an error. After a strikeout, Chloe Kimble reached on an error, giving the Generals two on with one out. Kristen Hensley then flied deep to center field with the ball being juggled and caught by Miller, who threw to second and doubled off Dean. No call was initially made on the field and Hensley argued that once the ball was thrown back in, the no-call should have stood but to no avail.
With momentum seemingly turning, however, Boggess went to work, sitting down the side in order in the sixth, and after Nelson drove in the go-ahead run, she worked around a two-out single in the seventh to finish the deal.
“I was just trying to get it done for my team and have their back,” Boggess said. “We knew from the beginning we had a team that had a very good shot at the states and I think we just wanted it more than anyone else.”
For Nitro, it marked a sudden, bitter end to a 21-6 season and the head-coaching debut of Caiti Mathes, the co-state Player of the Year at Hurricane in 2019. Mathes won four titles in four years with the Redskins and Thursday’s loss brought with it unfamiliar and emotional disappointment.
“Man, I’ve been so proud of these girls coming in and them believing in me and who I had coaching with me and taking something that was pretty broken and bringing it back to life as one of the best teams in the state,” Mathes said. “As a coach I feel like I didn’t prepare them enough for this moment but I’m proud of them and how they fought.”
Moulder finished 3 for 4 and is 14 for her last 20. Lackey finished 2 for 3 for Nitro.