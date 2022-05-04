It took a rotation through the batting order, but Winfield’s hitters finally timed up Logan starting pitcher Chloe Bryant in the bottom of the fourth inning on Friday.
The Generals ended the softball regular season on a high note as they scored nine runs on 10 hits in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-1 win in five innings over the Wildcats.
“We’ve seen some really good pitching lately,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “[Bryant] does a good job, changes speeds, moving in and out a little bit. I think they just had to see it a time through, get adjusted, get the timing down. Overall Logan has been playing some good softball. It’s a good win for us.”
Winfield finishes the regular season at 17-6 while Logan finishes at 10-13.
The first three innings were a pitchers’ duel as they were scoreless and the only hit came off the bat of Logan’s Taylor Noe.
The Wildcats threatened in the third with runners on second and third with two outs but Kaylie Coleman struck out looking to end the threat.
The game was scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and Kennedy Dean came up for her second at-bat against Bryant. Dean ripped a single to right and the ball was bobbled by right fielder Addison Brumfield. Dean made it to third on the error.
Maci Boggess, who was also Winfield’s starting pitcher, drove Dean in with a single to make it 1-0. Lola Baber, the next batter, hit a two-run home run to center to make the score 3-0.
With the bases clear, Alex Hurley got on with a bunt single and made it to third on a Kristen Hensley single. Ella Nelson then singled to drive in Hurley, making the score 4-0.
Georgia Moulder then singled to load the bases for Dean, who hit a low liner to right-center that cleared the bases for a three-run double, making the score 7-0.
Boggess subsequently drove Dean in with a double to make the score 8-0 and Baber drove in Boggess to cap the nine-run inning.
Emma Elkins singled and got to second on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fifth and she was driven in by a Noe double for Logan’s only run.
Boggess was the winning pitcher as she went five innings allowing one earned run on four hits and she struck out four. She was also 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs.
“She’s swinging a good bat, hits in the top three for us all year,” Hensley said. “She’s a smart hitter, knows the strike zone, pretty knowledgeable with the game. It’s good to have her.”
Bryant was the losing pitcher as she went four innings allowing nine runs on 10 hits.
Dean was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Baber was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Nelson was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Winfield is the No. 2 seed in the Class AA in the Region 4 Section 1 tournament and will travel to No. 2 Sissonville on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. matchup.