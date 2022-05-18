WINFIELD — The last three weeks have been frustrating for Winfield senior sprinter Allie Germann, one of the state’s most accomplished track athletes.
A hip flexor strain suffered in the April 23 Hurricane Invitational relegated Germann to the sideline for events such as the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays and last week’s Cardinal Conference meet.
But Germann finally rejoined her Generals teammates Wednesday for the Class AA Region 4 meet at David Bailey Track in Winfield and won all four of her events, helping Winfield capture the girls team title with a 240-100 advantage over runner-up Point Pleasant.
In the boys division, Point Pleasant edged the Generals 179-176 as teams qualified entries for the May 18-21 state meet at University of Charleston Stadium.
Germann, a six-time state champion and two-time high-point winner at the state meet, was clocked at season-bests of 12.49 seconds in taking the 100-meter dash and 1:00.96 in the 400, led the 200 in 26.65 and also went 15-8 in the long jump. She flashed a smile Wednesday as she talked about overcoming her late-season ailment.
“It was definitely frustrating, especially going into the meets and just watching it,’’ Germann said. “But I’m definitely happy for my teammates. They’re all doing really well and it’s just given me a couple weeks to rest and just be ready for regionals and states.’’
Winfield is a prohibitive favorite to repeat as the Class AA girls champion, but having Germann back makes the Generals even stronger. She swept the 100, 200 and 400 dashes at last year’s state meet and also captured the long jump.
Even though Germann was again the meet’s high-point winner Wednesday with 40 points, simply making the state meet in those same four events is all Bailey, her coach, wanted on Wednesday.
“We just wanted to get her qualified,’’ Bailey said. “We’ve talked about [her trying to push it too early] and what we need to do to qualify. So far, she’s responded really well. When it happened, we thought it was something worse. It really bothered me.
“So hopefully, this gives her another week and that will help a lot. The only race that worries me right now is the 400 because that’s a grueling race. But I think she’ll be good. She’s got a great attitude and has been doing a lot of extra stuff.’’
Germann wonders if she’ll be able to shrug off her three-week absence and approach her pre-injury efforts.
“I’m a little worried,’’ she said, “but hopefully the conditioning from the past has held on and I still have my form and everything. I’m very mentally prepared, so I think everything should be good.’’
Even so, she doesn’t intend to lower her expectations for her final state meet (the 2020 meet was canceled by COVID-19). Germann has already run some of the fastest times among recent state meet champs in the sprints and soared 17-101/2 last year in taking the long jump.
“No, my expectations are just as high as they’ll ever be,’’ she said, “because it’ll be the last week next week, and you’ve got to give it your all, because that’s all you’ve got. It’s been a great season, so I’m very thankful.’’
Germann has signed with the track program at South Alabama and intends to compete in the seven-event heptathlon.
Winfield teammate and distance ace Rachael Withrow claimed three individual wins by leading the pack in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Generals pole vaulter Emerson Vanscoy cleared a personal best of 11 feet, 4 inches, tops in AA in West Virginia.
n n n
In the boys division, Winfield and Point Pleasant are again expected to duel for the Class AA crown at the state meet. The current power rankings on RunWV.com have those teams separated by less than a point, with the defending champion Big Blacks at 119.33 and the Generals at 118.58, both well ahead of any other school.
Wednesday’s regional meet actually winds up being more taxing for athletes than the state meet, which separates its distance events over two days. Top contenders like Winfield’s distance duo of Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall competed Wednesday in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and a relay all in one five-hour span.
“You’ve just got to trust that you’re in good enough shape,’’ Marshall said. “You put in a lot of base miles in the offseason so that you get to a point where you can do four events in one day and get in good enough condition. We’re lucky we get to do the 3,200 the night before [in the state meet], so we’ll have a little more of a break there.’’
And if the weather at the state meet turns out like Wednesday’s conditions — sunny and mid-80s?
“You just have to mentally tell yourself it’s not bad,’’ Scheneberger said, “because everybody else is going through it. If you just push through it, you’ll be fine.’’
Scheneberg was the boys meet high-point winner with 32.5 points, as he swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and ran on a winning relay. Marshall placed second to his teammate in all three individual distance events.
Point Pleasant’s Cody Schultz was a triple winner, leading the boys discus (176-9), shot put (49-0) and high jump (5-10). His discus distance is tops in the state this year among AA reported marks.
Two other Big Blacks won a pair of boys events — hurdler Ian Wood in the highs (15.88) and intermediates (AA-best of 41.90) and sprinter Jonathan Griffin in the 200 (22.82) and 400 (51.16), with the former representing another best mark in the state this season.
Also in the girls division, the Big Blacks produced a pair of multiple winners in versatile Elicia Wood, who led the high jump (5-4), 100 hurdles (16.09) and 300 hurdles (state’s No. 1 time of 49.30) and weight thrower Addy Cottrill, who took the shot (38-8) and discus (120-8).