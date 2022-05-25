CHARLESTON — Winfield doubled its pleasure — again — at the state track meet.
The Generals headed back to Putnam County with not one but two championship trophies in tow on Thursday as their girls and boys teams captured titles in each division during the conclusion of the Class AA meet at University of Charleston Stadium.
It marked the eighth time since 1998 that Winfield’s track program swept both titles in the same state meet.
As expected, the Generals rolled to their third straight state crown in the girls meet, ending up with 145 points to finish far ahead of runner-up North Marion (67), but the boys meet came down to the final event as Winfield and Point Pleasant, as anticipated, staged a wire-to-wire duel just like they had all season in the RunWV.com power rankings.
The Generals, with distance ace Matthew Scheneberg running the anchor leg of the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay, came in second — one spot ahead of the Big Blacks — and emerged with a 117-111 advantage in the final team standings over the defending state champions.
Winfield placed second to Point in another tight battle in last year’s boys AA state meet.
“This is a special day,’’ said Generals coach Shawn Anderson. “Each one of these is special, but I told the guys this one is probably the most special just because we weren’t picked to be there. In other years, we have been — and they found a way to do it.’’
The Generals couldn’t have been in better hands than having Scheneberg running the final 400 meters for them Thursday. He swept all three individual distance events — the 800 in 1:57.24 and the 1,600 in 4:17.94 on Thursday and the 3,200 in a season’s-best time of 9:15.48 on Wednesday. Scheneberg ended up as the boys meet high scorer with 32 points.
“Before the 4x400,’’ Anderson said, “I told them, ‘Look, you’ve just got to finish ahead of Point. Win it, whatever, I don’t care, just be in front of Point Pleasant.’ Matt said, ‘I got you covered, coach. Don’t worry about it.’
“We talked all week about what we needed to do here today, and I know some things didn’t turn out exactly the way wanted them to, but our whole team stepped up today, gritted and clawed and did what we had to do to get us here.’’
Point Pleasant won more events than Winfield (six to five), with the Generals’ 4x800 relay team and pole vaulter Ian Johnson (13 feet, 6 inches) providing the other victories. The Big Blacks got two wins from hurdler Ian Wood in the 110 highs and 300 intermediates.
“It’s teamwork,’’ Scheneberg said of Winfield’s mantra. “Everybody out there has put as much effort as possible into it.’’
For Scheneberg, the day was personally satisfying. He ran as a freshman on Winfield’s 2019 state title team, but provided just 41/4 points in that meet. The 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19 and he scored 22 points last year, only to see the Generals fall short of the team title.
“It’s been very satisfactory,’’ Scheneberg said. “Pretty much every season, I’ve been pleased with my times, but you always want to run good times and help the team win a championship.’’
It’s the 10th overall state title for the boys, who began their run in 1997. On the girls side, the Generals have now taken 12 championships, all since 1998, including back-to-back crowns in 2015-16 when they were competing in Class AAA. They’ve also captured six of the last seven girls championships in AA under coach David Bailey.
Leading the way again for the Generals were sprinter Allie Germann and distance runner Rachael Withrow, as each won a pair of events. Germann, who won four individual events last year, was the meet’s high scorer with 36 points.
Even though she missed nearly three weeks toward the end of the regular season with a hip flexor injury, and was running with a sinus infection Thursday, Germann was close to top form. She won the 100 dash in 12.54 seconds, placed second in the 200 and long jump, and ran a season-best 59.02 to take the 400. She also matched her top time of 26.50 in the 200.
“I’m very blessed,’’ Germann said. “I thank my coaches and teammates and family. That’s why I’m here today, just because of them and where they got me.
“We have really great coaches who push us and they work us out hard, and they get us ready for today, and get ready for both days [of the state meet] because it’s a lot of stress. It’s a lot of running and it’s going to be hot, but everyone kind of works together. It’s 100% mental, a really hard mental game, but you’ve got to keep with it. It’s good to have the team with you as well.’’
Withrow led the 1,600 (5:15.62) and 3,200 (11:15.66) and placed third in the 800. Other winners for the Generals in the girls meet were pole vaulter Emerson Vanscoy (11-1) and 300 hurdler Nikki Walker (46.81).
Winfield has been such a dominant force in state track for so long that some may think the Generals simply fall out of bed and run to state titles. But Withrow disputed that.
“We put in a lot of work in the off-season,’’ she said, “and we have amazing coaches and a bunch of girls who really want to be here. It’s our common goal that we always work towards, and I thank the Lord for what we have this year.
“I kind of like the pressure because it makes me run faster, and makes the other girls run faster, too. Just because knowing we have targets on our back and we have to perform.’’
Point Pleasant, which wound up third in the girls team standings with 62 points, sported a pair of double winners in Addy Cottrill (shot put, discus) and Elicia Wood (high jump, 100 hurdles).
One other Kanawha Valley athlete claimed an event in the boys meet as Poca’s Nathan McVey soared 21-61/2 in the long jump, his personal best this spring.