HUNTINGTON — The senior statesmen of the Kanawha Valley’s two most consistent wrestling programs went out with state titles on Saturday.
Riverside’s Austin Chapman (heavyweight) and Herbert Hoover’s Ben Kee (160 pounds) ended their careers on the most positive of notes at Mountain Health Arena, picking up their first state championships at the state meet. Chapman’s was the first in Riverside wrestling history.
Chapman’s and Kee’s wins were the highlights of a 2-4 night for the Kanawha Valley as championship bouts were held in the evening. Chapman earned an 8-1 decision over Jamie Kilmer of Musselman and Kee defeated Point Pleasant’s Zac Samson 4-0.
Team titles had long been decided with Parkersburg South picking up its sixth consecutive Class AAA title with 2711/2 points, besting second-place Wheeling Park (1951/2) and third-place Parkersburg (1311/2).
Point Pleasant rolled to its second-straight Class AA-A crown, scoring 2661/2 points to blow past second-place Braxton County (111).
Though team races are officially recognized in two classes — AAA and AA-A — Class A standings are kept as well and Greenbrier West captured a second straight championship in that category, scoring 81 points to outdistance Ritchie County (53) and Moorefield (49).
Chapman’s win also locked up a top-five finish for Riverside as the Warriors tied for fourth with University and Huntington with 112 points. For Riverside coach Mark Scites, it was the perfect cap to a largely successful week on the sport’s biggest stage.
“It’s been a good week,” Scites said. “My boys wrestled great and [Chapman] finished us off with the first state championship in school history. I’m thrilled. I’m just so excited.”
Chapman capped an athletic career that has seen plenty of lows with a senior year that could serve as the turning point for Riverside athletics on many different fronts.
Having already claimed a second-team All-State football spot at offensive lineman for a Riverside team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2007, now Chapman has given the school its first taste of gold on the mat and perhaps helped set a new standard for Warrior grapplers to follow.
His title came a year after falling 2-1 to Parkersburg South’s Loudon Haga in the state title bout.
“Coming back from that setback last year, busting my butt, cutting out so much free time — nothing but training, over and over and over, and for it to pay off, it feels so great,” Chapman said. “I knew the sky was the limit for our team if we just worked hard.
“There were a lot of lows, but this tops it all.”
While Riverside exceeded expectations from a team perspective, the opposite was true for Herbert Hoover.
The Huskies entered the tournament ranked fifth in the latest wvmat.com rankings but settled for a ninth-place finish with 55 points.
However, Kee’s punctuation mark helped leave a sweeter taste in the Huskies’ mouth moving forward. And with the entirety of the rest of the roster comprised of underclassmen, Huskies coach Richard Harper believes it could help lead to future success.
“He’s just a fighter, he brings leadership to the program,” Harper said. “He’s a winner and the other kids are feeding off of him. They’re ready for next year already. They saw that he could do it and now they believe they can do it.”
Kee’s previous best finish had been fourth, a year ago at 170 pounds. But after cutting weight, Kee also finished his career on top. His title was the first at Herbert Hoover since Pat Nary captured a 215-pound championship in 2011.
“That first takedown is always huge,” Kee said. “You get to dictate the pace. I wanted to keep it slow, always stay in good position and just kind of control everything and I think I did that well.
“It’s a good feeling. No one is ever going to be able to take it away.”
The Kanawha Valley also produced four runners-up on Saturday. George Washington’s Thomas Hartley narrowly missed winning his second state championship in three years, falling to Brayden Johnson of Parkersburg South 4-2.
St. Albans freshman Elijah Edge (182) also fell 4-2 to Wheeling Park’s Erick Brothers. Gavin Shamblin (220) of Sissonville fell just short in a 6-1 decision to Noah Brown of Greenbrier West. Finally, Nitro’s Will Frampton was pinned by Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier in the first round.
The Red Dragons also secured a top-10 team finish, coming in 10th with 65 points.
South’s Braxton Amos was given the Class AAA Most Outstanding Wrestler award after claiming a third straight state championship. He finished his career with a 142-0 record. South coach Shawn Smith was named the Class AAA coach of the year.
In Class AA-A, Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall won his fourth state championship, this one at 152 pounds, in earning the Most Outstanding Wrestler honor. Point coach John Bonecutter picked up the Class AA-A coach award.
Brown took home the Class A Most Outstanding Wrestler award after capping a 42-1 season and Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher brought home the coach of the year distinction.
Jess Wilt of The Journal was named the state wrestling media person of the year.