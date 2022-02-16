Riverside took the team title in the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships Saturday in Parkersburg.
The Warriors scored 159 team points to outdistance runner-up Parkersburg (117) and third-place George Washington (100.5).
Rounding out the standings were Cabell Midland (99.5), Hurricane (93), Huntington (76), Spring Valley (33) and South Charleston (16).
Riverside crowned six MSAC champions: Josh Sergent (113 pounds), David Pomroy (132), Kaleb Ramirez (138), Joseph Cook (145), Michael Hamilton (152) and Zach Holstion (170).
George Washington crowned two champions — Ben McComas at 106 pounds and Seth Anderson at 195. Hurricane’s Kameron Phillips won the 160-pound class.
Other winners were Parkersburg’s Jess Showater (120), Huntington’s Jesiah Winters (126), Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo (182) and Parkersburg’s Jeffrey Jones (285).
GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT: St. Albans’ Caitlynn Ash took first place in the 115-pound class of the West Virginia Girls State Tournament Sturday in Parkersburg.
Ash defeated Musselman’s Jillian Timberlake by pin in 2:14 in the title match.
Musselman won the team title with 104 points, followed by East Hardy (89), Cabell Midland (64.5), Greenbrier East (51) and Paden City (45).
Other individual champions were Cabell Midland’s Zoey Salmons (107) and Lorelei Smith (150), Independence’s Kenzie Taylor (123), Spring Valley’s Ciara Riner (128), Greenbrier East’s Emma Kesterson (134) and Micah Fisher (140), Hampshire’s Kaylie Hall (160), East Hardy’s Nahkita Bauserman (185) and Grafton’s Autumn Knotts (240).
Two Kanawha Valley wrestlers finished as state runners-up: Sissonville’s Lakenzie Whittington (107) and Winfield’s Chenoa Taylor (140).
