HUNTINGTON — Local schools outside of the public education system have continued to see growth, introduce new programs and find more ways to connect with their local communities over the past several years.
Here’s a look at what some of the local private schools are doing in 2022.
Covenant SchoolCovenant School in Huntington operates inside the Christ Temple Church building and serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
There are 200 students enrolled at Covenant and 20 full-time and three adjunct faculty members. Overall enrollment has increased 40% since 2016, and athletic program offerings have tripled since then.
Covenant School is in the accreditation process with the Association of Classical Christian Schools, which would make them the first and only ACCS school in West Virginia.
The school plans to start a second kindergarten program next year with the goal of moving to a double section K-12 school.
Grace Christian SchoolGrace Christian School in Huntington serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade, starting as young as K3 (3-year-old kindergarten).
There are 362 students enrolled at Grace Christian School, with a total of 39 staff.
New enrollment begins March 18 for all grades, and the school will expand its enrollment for 5-year-old kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades. Call the school for more information or for a tour at 304-522-8635.
St. Joseph Catholic SchoolSt. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington serves nursery-age students all the way to 12th grade.
There are 470 students enrolled at St. Joseph and 70 staff employed.
St. Joseph Catholic School plans to expand its early childhood programs by opening more classrooms this spring due to a rise in preschool-aged students. At the high school, the computer lab was renovated into an interactive computer education center (ICEC) and another classroom was converted into an augmented reality center (ARC), which feature the latest, most up-to-date technology available.
The school also expanded its Advanced Placement (AP) and dual-credit course selection this year and had two VEX Robotics teams qualify for the world competition to be held in Dallas, Texas, in March.
The 2022-23 admissions process is underway for prospective families of all age groups. Visit the school to apply. Contact the school by phone at 304-522-2644 for more information.
Our Lady of Fatima School
Our Lady of Fatima School in Huntington serves students ages 2 through eighth grade.
There are 98 students enrolled at Our Lady of Fatima School and 30 staff.
Our Lady of Fatima is gearing up for their summer enrichment programs, and the school offers STEAM enrichment in their after-school programs in addition to STEAM enrichment for elementary-age students during the day.
OLOF also has a newly developed student council program that works to bring community service opportunities to the school to help the local community.
The school offers a faith-filled education program and invites anyone interested in enrolling for the coming year to attend an open house event April 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the school. Call 304-523-2861 or email moconnor@olofatima.org for more information.