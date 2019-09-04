WINFIELD - Local high school students with interest in astronomy will soon have an opportunity to join Pulsar Search Club, which is set to emerge within the current school year at Winfield High School.
Having recently completed their training at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia, Winfield High science teacher Linda Wollaber and student Nicholas Lanham are prepared to teach other students who join the club to search for new pulsars and study the existent ones.
Pulsars are neutron stars that originated from the massive star explosions, and are super-dense. They help scientists study physics of extreme conditions, as well as learn valuable new information about the physics of subatomic particles, electromagnetism, and general relativity.
The initiative is a part of the Pulsar Search Collaboratory Program, operated by Green Bank Observatory and West Virginia University (WVU) and funded by the National Science Foundation. The goal of the program is to allow students to assist the international teams of scientists in sorting through thousands of hours of pulsar search data recorded by the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT), the largest moving telescope on land. While doing so, students will get a true hands-on scientific experience and training. During the school year, teams will analyze data, post their results, and share information through an online collaboration site. All participants will present their results at an annual scientific seminar in the spring.
"The students in this program are full participants in frontier astronomical research," said Sue Ann Heatherly, the Green Bank Education Officer. "They are analyzing data which has not yet been viewed by any professional astronomer. They are assisting professional astronomers from around the world by discovering new pulsars and measuring changes in pulsars already known."
"This project gives high school students and their teachers the chance to make groundbreaking discoveries like finding exotic pulsar binary systems, pulsars with planetary systems, or pulsars spinning faster than currently thought possible," said WVU astronomer Maura McLaughlin.
Find out more about the program at www.pulsarsearchcollaboratory.com.