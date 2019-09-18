Courtesy of Sam Sentelle
The American Heart Association is working to get the word out about the proliferation of heart disease in the United States, including making a stop at the Putnam Rotary.
"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America, and stroke is number five," Michelle Loehr told Putnam Rotary on Aug. 27. "But there is good news," she said. "Eighty percent of heart disease can be prevented. Stop smoking, eat better, exercise, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol and reduce blood sugar."
Health is a community affair, Loehr told the group. Our lifestyles affect those around us, not only our personal and family health, but also the health of our communities.
She shared statistics where life expectancies varied by more than 25 years in urban communities separated by short distances.
Suggestions for improved health are available on several web sites sponsored by the American Heart Association, she said.
"You don't have to eat kale," she said. "It sometimes helps just to eat smaller portions."
Loehr also announced several events sponsored by the American Heart Association for community participation to improve health:
n The Charleston Heart Walk: Sept. 28, at the Capitol Complex in Charleston
n Charleston Heart Ball: Feb. 8, 2020, Embassy Suites in Charleston
n Red Girlfriends Teays Valley: Winter 2020, details to be announced
n Huntington Heart Walk: April 18, 2020, Ritter Park, Huntington