The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - A Putnam County man who died in April left behind some interesting properties and a lifetime's collection of antique cars and parts, collectibles, tools and countless other interesting items, and many of those items will be up for auction on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Carroll Hutton died April 1 at the age of 87. The Winfield man had been a well-known local businessman, military man, pilot, diver, and all-around adventurer.
Joe R. Pyle Auctions is handling the sale of Hutton's estate. The live auction begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with registration and inspection beginning at 8 a.m., at 330 Longview Drive, Winfield.
Hutton was born June 8, 1931, a son of the late Golden C. Hutton and Kathleen Crowder Hutton. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School Class of 1949. Carroll Hutton served his country proudly during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He became a pilot, owned several planes and loved to fly his "Breezy" over Teays Valley.
According to Ethan Moore of Joe R Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service, one of Hutton's earliest undertakings involved him flying his plane to Myrtle Beach to pick up fresh seafood to bring back to West Virginia to sell.
"He was a pioneer in the diving field, starting Underwater Services, a West Virginia-based business that served most of the United States and Puerto Rico," Moore said. "He was an air show coordinator, booking such acts as the Blue Angels. He was on the board of directors of the Yeager Airport. One of his crowning achievements was the designing and building of his own unique circular homes. He loved automobiles and amassed this exciting collection.
"We are honored to sell the belongings of this American Patriot," Moore said.
Hutton retired from Kroger, as the produce manager. After retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique cars as a hobby, and he was a member of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Hutton was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Goldsmith Hutton. He is survived by a daughter, Sandra Hutton Taylor (Michael); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Doris S. Holmes of Scott Depot; brother, Harold D. Hutton of Florida; and three nieces.
Up for auction will be Hutton's circular home in Winfield, along with a hexagonal home in Teays Valley. There is also a long list of antique vehicles, tools and more. To view pictures of the properties, a list of auction items, to make online bids or for more information about Saturday's live auction, visit https://joerpyleauctions.com/property/carrollhuttonestate/.