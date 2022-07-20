Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes up the field on a carry as he Herd takes on Appalachian State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
HUNTINGTON — When the Marshall football program takes part in its first Sun Belt Media Days on July 26-27, two players will accompany head coach Charles Huff to New Orleans.
Running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal were hand-picked by Huff with two main characteristics in mind — leadership and performance.
“Anytime you can have your better players on the field have leadership qualities, I think it helps your program,” Huff said. “I think these guys have both been born with leadership qualities and their production on the field has forced them to grow up a little bit, which is good.”
On the field, their production has been hard to argue. Each played in all 13 games last season and produced results.
Ali burst on the college football scene, cementing himself as the No. 1 back as a redshirt freshman, leading the Thundering Herd in rushing with 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021.
Neal was second on the team in total tackles last season, recording 97 stops. Seven of those were tackles for loss, including a team-high 5.5 sacks.
“It always helps when you can point to guys within your program who are doing well on the field and doing the right things off the field,” said Huff. “I think it validates their hard work, it validates their character, it validates their commitment to the program when they’re on-the-field production matches their voice and their leadership off the field.”
This will be Marshall’s first public appearance as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, which it officially joined on July 1 after a 17-year tenure in Conference USA.
The change of conference brings new opportunity, including an in-person media day event after Conference USA held it’s event virtually for the past two seasons.
“These media days have grown and really become eventful for everybody involved, and I think it’s a good opportunity for two of the guys who are leaders on our team to get some exposure,” Huff said. “It gives them a different feel, a different vibe than the past couple of years.”
Each of the Sun Belt Conference’s 14 football members will send the head coach and two student-athletes to represent the school for the two-day affair.
SBC East Division programs will take center stage on the first day, including Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.
The West Division teams will participate on the final day, including Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
