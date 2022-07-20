The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — When the Marshall football program takes part in its first Sun Belt Media Days on July 26-27, two players will accompany head coach Charles Huff to New Orleans.

Running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal were hand-picked by Huff with two main characteristics in mind — leadership and performance.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

