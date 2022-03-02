CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved an 8% net increase for water and sewer customers of West Virginia American Water.
The Public Service Commission on Thursday announced it had signed off on a base rate hike of $23.3 million that includes $9.9 million that customers are already paying for under West Virginia American Water’s infrastructure improvement surcharge mechanism approved by the commission in 2016.
The company initially asked in April for a $40.4 million increase in annual revenue for water and wastewater operations combined. That would have meant a 26.1% rise in rates. The company later reduced its request to $36.6 million, or a 17.2% increase.
A residential water customer using 3,100 gallons per month will see their monthly bill climb by about $4.58.
The rate hike comes after West Virginia American Water received rate increases of 14% in February 2019 and 15% in February 2016.
The commission also approved a $259,000 annual increase of West Virginia American Water’s sewer operations, resulting in an estimated monthly increase of $5.75 for the average residential sewer customer.
Monthly rates have nearly doubled in the past 15 years for West Virginia American Water customers using 4,500 gallons of water, from $40.27 in 2006 to $78.11 in 2021.
“Safe, reliable water and sewer service requires investment in infrastructure. As a result, it is necessary to occasionally raise rates,” commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane said in a statement Thursday.
The commission concluded its order approving the rate increases by saying the company should not need another base rate filing for at least three years partly due to the company’s infrastructure improvement surcharge mechanism.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper had called for at least a three-year-long moratorium on future base rate filings in testimony before the commission.
Carper noted that Appalachian Power recently agreed to a base rate moratorium until June 30, 2024.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
Rates for residential customers who receive benefits from Social Security Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Unemployed Parent Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (if 60 or older) will not be increased.
Representatives of the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers, wrote in a brief filed in December that most of West Virginia American Water’s requests would unfairly burden ratepayers.
Commission staff advised the commission to reject “the vast majority of the requests put forth” by West Virginia American Water in its own December brief, proposing a smaller water rate increase of $7.44 million. Commission staff urged the agency to reject company-proposed tariff changes that consumer advocates say would unduly shift risks from the company’s investors to its customers.
In testimony praising the program last year, members of the commission’s engineering and utilities divisions observed that the company’s main line replacement cycle — the theoretical time to replace all the utility’s mains at the current replacement rate — is slightly less than 113 years.
In the early to mid-2000s, it was more than 400 years, according to commission staff.
Jonathan Fowler, an engineer for the commission, testified before the panel that since it approved the company’s annual infrastructure replacement surcharge in 2016, West Virginia American Water has made great strides in upgrading its infrastructure.
West Virginia American Water has roughly 167,000 customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties.