CHARLESTON — A proposal for West Virginia ratepayers to bear the multimillion-dollar burden to keep open three coal-fired power plants faced scrutiny Friday.
During public comment and evidentiary hearings, the West Virginia Public Service Commission heard from residents and ratepayer advocate groups objecting to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s request to make federally required environmental upgrades at the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties.
Representatives of the American Electric Power subsidiaries defended their proposal as the most feasible path forward.
They made their case after Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators blocked their requests to stay compliant with federal wastewater rules on the grounds their plans were uneconomic.
Federal rules require the companies to shutter the plants in 2028 if they don’t make the wastewater treatment upgrades.
The Public Service Commission last month approved the wastewater compliance upgrades, in addition to a surcharge for the companies to recover construction costs resulting in an increase of about 38 cents on average monthly bills for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts a month.
Now AEP’s subsidiaries want more.
“What we are asking from the commission is the reasonable assurance that will allow us to proceed down the path of installing those (wastewater discharge standard) investments at all three plants,” AEP Service Corp. attorney James Bacha said.
In a closing oral argument that capped an eight-and-a-half-hour evidentiary hearing, Bacha contended Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power had arrived at a “decision point.”
AEP representative Gary Spitznogle testified that a final decision on how the company’s subsidiaries will proceed on upgrades is due Oct. 13.
That’s the day by which the companies urged the West Virginia Public Service Commission to rule on their newly updated request for compliance work at all three plants.
Oct. 13 is the deadline set by the EPA for companies to inform a permitting authority whether they intend to make wastewater upgrades.
In this case, that permitting authority is the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The deadline was set so companies can declare their interest in taking advantage of the wastewater discharge rule’s exemption for units that plan to permanently stop coal combustion by the end of 2028.
Facilities that had properly incorporated transfer provisions under the wastewater rule may later be able to transfer out of permanently stopping coal combustion, according to EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan.
Spitznogle acknowledged Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power could initially notify the DEP they intend to retire the plants by the end of 2028, then reverse course by the end of 2025, per the rule.
Environmental and consumer groups argue this path would allow for a less rushed review process. Spitznogle dismissed that course as impractical.
Cross-examiners representing the Sierra Club and the state Consumer Advocate Division questioned company conclusions about wastewater treatment technology and asked whether the company sufficiently explored EPA rules allowing facilities to switch to permit requirements.
AEP Director of Regulatory Services Randall Short acknowledged a $64.8 million increase in the companies’ estimated cost of compliance work since an original December filing for cost recovery. Short noted the companies’ latest $448.3 million estimate is subject to change.
Short said Appalachian Power hasn’t given up on Virginia regulators approving their wastewater treatment upgrade proposal. The Virginia State Corporation Commission allowed Appalachian Power the option to refile “should (the company) conclude circumstances so warrant.”
“Why would Virginia make a decision to pick up the cost that West Virginia’s already said on the record it will pay?” state Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said. “You don’t go into a bargaining table giving up all of your chips. They’re wanting to have all the guarantees paid by West Virginia, carried by West Virginia, and they’re using this artificial deadline (of) Oct. 13 to drive a decision by the commission when it should be a decision made by the company.”
Public Service Commission staff attorney Wendy Braswell argued the case should be held in abeyance until matters are settled in Virginia.
“They’re making a veiled threat that if we don’t get a hundred percent of the costs paid by West Virginia ratepayers, we’re closing three plants; we don’t care how much damage it caused,” Williams said. “They shouldn’t box you in that position. That just places you in a position of duress.”
In response to questioning from commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, Small testified that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power do not have enough capacity to meet obligations if all three plants are taken out of service.
Del. Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall; United Mine Workers of America representative Chad Francis; and West Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Governmental Relations Director George Capel spoke in support of the utilities’ proposal.
“Our membership works about 1 million hours at these plants every single year,” Capel said. “So I come to you respectfully asking you to consider what it might look like in terms of lost tax revenue and lost commerce if these workers were displaced and forced to relocate.”
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the state’s three Republicans in Congress, David McKinley, Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, wrote a letter to Lane dated Friday calling on the commission to approve the AEP subsidiaries’ request.
“There’s no question that West Virginia coal and the electricity it generates is critical to our state’s economy,” they wrote.
Groups opposed to the request include Manna Meal, Covenant House, the West Virginia State Conference of NAACP Branches, MountainHeart Community Services and 11 other social service organizations, according to a letter from the National Consumer Law Center, a Boston-headquartered nonprofit that focuses on consumer issues on behalf of low-income people.
“It’s shareholders who should be responsible for these costs,” said Margot Saunders, of Hurricane, a National Consumer Law Center attorney.
“We can’t afford to be strapped with the overhead of these corporations,” Pam Garrison of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign said. “Don’t put it on the backs of the poor.”
The commission will rule by Oct. 13, Lane said.