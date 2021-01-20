CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) on Friday entered orders in the Frontier bankruptcy case and the quality of service-focused management audit.
The two orders require Frontier to upgrade and maintain its systems, the PSC said in a news release.
“The Commission has imposed strict conditions on Frontier to ensure compliance,” the release said.
Frontier has committed to spending a minimum of $200 million in capital expenditures in the state by Dec. 31, 2023, and deploying fiber to at least 150,000 West Virginia locations by Dec. 31, 2027, according to the release.
If Frontier does not maintain the budgeted levels of capital expenditures, the Commission may initiate a proceeding to establish surety requirements, the PSC said.
“The Commission is pleased with the resolution of these two cases,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in the release. “These Orders allow Frontier to proceed with its bankruptcy reorganization, emerge a stronger corporate structure and make much-needed investments in West Virginia’s internet infrastructure.”
The Commission will maintain oversight to make sure Frontier fulfills its commitments and investments to West Virginia.
The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and the Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO, were intervenors in both cases.
Additional information, including both orders issued Friday, is available on the PSC’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 18-0291-T-P and 20-0400-T-PC.