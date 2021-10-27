CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service.
West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1% increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, and Webster counties. It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31% increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.
The PSC hosted a public comment hearing from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville. It will host an additional public hearing from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Public Service Commission Office, 201 Brooks St. in Charleston. Masks are encouraged. The evidentiary hearing for these cases are planned for Nov. 3-5, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.
People may also express their thoughts to the PSC in writing by mailing it to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, or online through the Commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on “Submit A Comment” in the left column and following the directions provided.
For more information, go to the PSC website and refer to Case Nos. 21-0368-WS-D, 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
