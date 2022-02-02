CHARLESTON — A West Virginia House of Delegates committee held a public hearing Friday on a proposal to lift restrictions on nuclear power plant construction in the state.
The hearing on House Bill 2882 revealed unusual alignments for and against the measure, which has split environmental and business interests alike.
The House Government Organization Committee hosted the in-person hearing inside the House chamber three days after the Senate passed an identical version of the bill that is on track to pass the House on Monday.
HB 2882 and Senate Bill 4 would repeal state code that frowns upon nuclear power.
State code holds that the use of nuclear fuel and power “poses an undue hazard to the health, safety and welfare” of West Virginians and bans nuclear facilities unless the proponent of a facility can prove that “a functional and effective national facility, which safely, successfully and permanently disposes of radioactive wastes, has been developed.” State code requires that construction of any nuclear facility must be economically feasible for ratepayers and comply with environmental laws.
The code also mandates that the Public Service Commission approve construction or initiation of any nuclear power plant, nuclear factory or nuclear electric power generating plant.
Proponents of HB 2882 argued during Friday’s hearing that repealing state code discouraging nuclear development was a critical move toward economic development and would promote a valuable energy source in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Opponents contended that the potential for nuclear accidents was too great to tolerate and the time frame for advanced nuclear deployment too long to stave off the worst effects of climate change. They rejected arguments made by backers of the bill that it’s a necessary first step toward considering nuclear’s future in West Virginia.
West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia Citizen Action Group and West Virginia NAACP representatives were among those making cases against lifting the restrictions. West Virginia Climate Alliance, West Virginia Manufacturers Association and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce leadership spoke in support of lifting them.
West Virginia Climate Alliance co-founder Perry Bryant asserted that West Virginia must not write off any alternative energy options that could play a role in slowing climate change.
A United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released in August found that limiting global warming to close to 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius will be out of reach unless there are immediate and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Failure to achieve such emissions reductions will result in more heat waves, longer warm and shorter cold seasons, and in the Eastern United States, further intensifying rainfall.
“We need to explore developing every possible technology that reduces or eliminates greenhouse gases,” Bryant said.
Bryant suggested that lawmakers amend HB 2882 to include provisions included in another bill that would allow electric utilities to apply to the Public Service Commission to recover costs related to transitioning to other energy sources when a coal-fired power plant is deemed uneconomic, including retraining coal-fired power plant workers and community economic development fund contributions.
That bill, House Bill 4305, has yet to be taken up by the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
Unlike HB 4305, HB 2882 and SB 4 only repeal the code containing the restrictions on nuclear plant construction.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton argued against lifting the restrictions on nuclear power plant construction, arguing that coal is a sufficient energy source and voicing concern about nuclear-powered electricity costs and nuclear waste storage.
In testimony read by West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Hannah King, West Virginia Citizen Action Group Executive Director Gary Zuckett also raised worries about radioactive nuclear waste sitting on sites for generations.
“Do we want West Virginia dotted with nuclear hot spots?” Zuckett asked.
Zuckett did not attend the meeting after testing positive for COVID-19. In his written comments, Zuckett criticized lawmakers for having a hearing on HB 2882 after it was already reported to the floor Wednesday.
“(That) makes these hearings more of a window dressing on a bill that’s already on its way to passage,” Zuckett said in his testimony.
Meghan Hutchinson, senior associate for radiological emergency preparedness at the Olson Group Ltd., an emergency management and preparedness firm, argued that the benefit of planning and training expertise from the Radiological Emergency Preparedness program should be considered.
The Radiological Emergency Preparedness program is a Federal Emergency Management Agency-established program that works to ensure that people living around commercial nuclear power plants are protected in the event of a plant accident.
“I believe in nuclear power, and I believe in the REP (Radiological Emergency Preparedness) program,” Hutchinson said.
SB 4, HB 2882’s companion bill in the Senate, passed that chamber in a 24-7 vote Tuesday.
The House of Delegates on Wednesday moved Senate Bill 4 to a first reading scheduled for Thursday, bypassing committee consideration and putting the measure on track for House approval Monday.
Bills usually pass through at least one committee prior to advancing before the House or Senate for consideration by the full chambers. SB 4 has bypassed that step and is now slated for a third reading in the House on Monday.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection general counsel Jason Wandling has said his agency likely would have primary authority over a nuclear plant’s air and construction permitting.
The Public Service Commission could still determine the economic feasibility of nuclear plant construction proposals as provided for in code that SB 4 and HB 2882 would repeal given construction and siting certification requirements for such projects, House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers said last week.
West Virginia was one of 13 states that had restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities, as of August, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on nuclear construction, with other states considering following suit.
The debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.
On behalf of the West Virginia NAACP, NAACP Charleston branch Environmental and Climate Justice Committee chair Pam Nixon spoke against the bill, saying there is “no need for urgency” in lifting state restrictions on nuclear plant construction, given that small modular reactor technology isn’t market-ready.
Nixon said a special legislative committee could be convened to research the topic and be given months to make a decision without lifting the state restrictions in the meantime, allowing time to draft legislation for nuclear facility construction, operation and waste disposal.
Nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development — including repurposing former coal plants as nuclear sites — as a path toward economic growth to members of the interim Government Operations and Government Organization committees earlier this month.