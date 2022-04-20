NITRO — Community input is sought regarding the proposed rehabilitation alternatives for the Blakes Creek-Armour Creek Watershed Dam Site 7 located on Blakes Creek in the City of Nitro.
USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, the City of Nitro, the Kanawha County Commissioners, the Capital Conservation District, and the Western Conservation District are co-sponsoring a public meeting to discuss the options.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on May 17 in Nitro City Council Chambers in the Nitro Police Station, located at 497 1st Ave.
The meeting can also be attended virtually using Microsoft Teams. The virtual meeting link is https://bit.ly/3KRxhZb and the call-in information is 917-768-5183 with an access code of 564384067#.
Representatives from the local sponsors and the USDA, along with their consultants, will provide information on the planning activities to date, describe the various rehabilitation alternatives being considered for this multipurpose flood control and recreation structure, present the recommended alternative, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities, and seek public input, according to a news release.
The dam provides flood protection to residents of Kanawha County and the City of Nitro located downstream as well as recreational opportunities. Local sponsors, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service staff, and their consultants are developing a plan for rehabilitating this dam so it meets current dam safety regulations and design standards. Alternatives being considered include: no action, decommissioning (dam removal), structural rehabilitation, and nonstructural measures.
Federal funding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan but has not yet been secured for the design or construction of this project.
NRCS provides reasonable accommodations to enable all persons with disabilities to participate in agency programs and activities. If you require special accommodations, contact Harold Russell by May 10. For further information on the meetings, contact Russell at 304-284-7567 or Harold.Russell@usda.gov.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.