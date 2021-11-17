ELEANOR — The annual, always-anticipated 4-H Holiday Craft Workshop is set for 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Putnam Technical and Career Center in Eleanor.
The goal of this popular event, which is sponsored by the Putnam County 4-H Leaders’ Association and the West Virginia Extension Service in Putnam County, is for the participants to “learn by doing.” They can take the craft ideas they have learned back to their clubs, homes, churches, schools, etc. and teach others how to make the craft items, according to a news release.
Each participant will create at least four beautiful holiday crafts themselves under the direction of talented, patient 4-H craft instructors. Refreshments will be served, and festive holiday music will set the spirit for a delightful evening.
This workshop offers classes for adults and elementary school-aged children.
Pre-registration is required for this popular event. Call the WVU Putnam County 4-H Office at 304-586-0217, or email raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu. Registration deadline is Nov. 22.
The cost is only $6 for the classes. Fees will be collected at the night of the event. Cash or checks will be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Putnam County 4-H Leaders Association.
