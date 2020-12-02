NITRO, W.Va. — USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the City of Nitro, the Kanawha County Commissioners, the Capital Conservation District and the Western Conservation District are co-sponsoring two public meetings to discuss the proposed rehabilitation of Blakes-Armour Dam No. 7 located on Blakes Creek (Ridenour Lake) in Nitro, according to a news release.
The meetings will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams. The first meeting — at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 — is mostly for agencies, organizations, watershed association, etc., but is also open to the public. The evening meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 is for the general public. Meeting information will be announced one week prior to the virtual meeting.
Representatives from the local sponsors and NRCS, along with their consultants, will provide information on the dam rehabilitation program, planning activities to date for the Ridenour Dam, describe the various rehabilitation alternatives being considered for this multipurpose floodwater retarding and recreation structure, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities and seek public input.
The dam provides flood protection to residents of Kanawha County and Nitro located downstream as well as recreational opportunities. Local sponsors, NRCS staff and their consultants are develop a plan for rehabilitating this dam so it meets current dam safety regulations and design standards. Alternatives being considered include: no action, decommissioning (dam removal), structural rehabilitation and nonstructural measures.
Federal finding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan, but has not yet been secured for the design or construction of this project.
NRCS provides reasonable accommodations to enable all persons with disabilities to participate in agency programs and activities. If you require special accommodations, please contact Harold Russell by December 10. For further information on the meetings, contact Harold Russell, Civil Engineer, NRCS at 304-284-7567 or Harold.russell@usda.gov.