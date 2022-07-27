The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s legal staff has decided the membership of a task force the commission approved to consider how to lower energy costs for electric utility customers.

The legal staff approved most of the applications from organizations to join the task force requested by the West Virginia Coal Association. The task force will consider operating the state’s coal-fired power plants at higher capacity factors.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

