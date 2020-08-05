POCA, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies on Monday located and arrested a suspect from a Sunday night shooting in Putnam County.
Scott Edward Snook, 45, was arrested early Monday morning in Charleston by Kanawha County deputies. Deputies also reportedly found two firearms at the home where he was found.
Christopher Kessell, 33, was taken to a Charleston hospital with a gunshot wound to his back after a shooting along Manilla Creek Road near Poca about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese. His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the release.
In addition to the shooting, Snook was also wanted by the Department of Corrections and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for another incident at the same location from Saturday, Aug. 1. The DOC had an active arrest warrant for Snook for charges of assault, brandishing and prohibited person with a firearm.
Deweese said a Monday morning press release seeking the public’s help to locate Snook paid off. A tip regarding Snook’s whereabouts came in just an hour after the release was issued, leading Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies to the suspect.
Snook is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.
Additional charges are pending, Deweese said.