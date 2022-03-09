HUNTINGTON — A strong outing from Marshall pitcher Jeffrey Purnell guided the Thundering Herd to a 7-0 win against Oakland, earning MU’s seventh straight victory Friday afternoon at George T. Smailes Field.
The senior pitched seven innings, striking out 10 against just two walks and a single hit allowed, earning his first win of the year.
“He set the tone from the beginning of the game and always pitched ahead in the count, threw a lot of strikes and did what he was supposed to do out there,” Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said.
Purnell credited the rest of the Marshall defense for holding the Golden Grizzlies offense in check, but his command of the strike zone had a lot to do with it.
From the last out of the first inning to the final out of the sixth, Purnell sat down 16 consecutive batters and carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before allowing a single to Oakland’s Liam Polluck.
“I was just trying to get into a rhythm and work both sides of the plate and let my defense play for me,” Purnell said. “They’ve been behind me all year and just have to keep throwing strikes and letting them work.”
Marshall’s offense matched Purnell’s effort, giving him a boost of run support in the third inning but missed a chance to score earlier than that.
The Herd left the bases loaded in the bottom of the second after one reached on a walk and two more were hit by pitches.
It was a silver platter for Jordan Billups, who came to the plate with two outs and worked the count full before sending a ball to deep center field, where it was caught by Oakland’s Michael Stygles.
Where Marshall couldn’t capitalize in the second inning, it did in the third.
The Herd batted around in the bottom of the frame, sending 10 batters to the plate. Eight of them reached base as the Herd tallied seven hits and scored five runs to jump ahead of the Golden Grizzlies.
“We found some green grass out there and then the hitting got contagious,” Billups said.
Brandon Decker struggled with his command from the mound, hitting three batters, walking another and allowing the game’s first run. He came out after Luke Edwards singled to score Kyle Schaefer.
Then followed a Cole Williams double and consecutive singles from Ryan Leitch and Christian Lucio, which each scored a run. Billups singled with two outs to bring another across for the Herd.
Billups hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run shot to left-center field that scored Travis Sankovich and gave the Herd a 7-0 lead.
The win made seven straight for the Thundering Herd after a 1-3 start to the year. It’s the longest winning streak for the team since they won nine consecutive games in 2016.
“It feels really good right now. Baseball is extremely fun when this happens,” Billups said. “Pitching is good, hitting is good and we’re just enjoying the game right now.”
The Herd returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday for the third game of the series with Oakland.
OAKLAND 000 000 000 — 0 3 1
MARSHALL 005 020 00x — 7 13 1
Decker, Densmore (3), Deans (5), Pidek (7) and Zimakas; Purnell, Thompson (8) and Rokisky
Hitting: (M) Billups 2-3, Williams 2 2B.