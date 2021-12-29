HURRICANE — In response to Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement regarding the “Do it For Babydog Senior Center Edition,” Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. is hosting a COVID-19 booster shot clinic in partnership with the Putnam County Health Department.
The clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. today at the John C. Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
A complimentary lunch, provided by Putnam Aging and the Italian Grille, will be served to all participants from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
This booster clinic is open to all West Virginia residents 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be available. To qualify for the booster, it must have been six months or longer since your last shot. Participants are asked to call 304-755-2385 to preregister and will need to bring a valid ID and their COVID-19 vaccination card to the event. Transportation to and from the clinic is available upon request.
Participants 50 and older will register and receive a $50 prepaid VISA gift card. In addition, those 60 and older will be registered to win one of several door prizes, including two seats on Putnam Aging’s 2022 bus trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Trip includes transportation, hotel accommodations, eight meals and six shows and is scheduled for Sept. 26-30. Other prizes include large, flat-screen smart TVs and $50 to $100 gift cards from area businesses. All prizes will be awarded to individuals 60 and older who receive their booster shot on site and will be announced at the conclusion of the event at 3 p.m.
As part of the West Virginia Governor’s Office Do It for Babydog Senior Center Edition initiative, a $100,000 grand prize will be awarded to the County Aging provider in each region that administers the most booster shots. Winnings would benefit all three senior centers in Putnam County including the Hometown, Hurricane and Buffalo centers.
“Here at Putnam Aging, we always strive to provide the best services and care for our seniors. We are proud to be able to host this event and to give back to our community at the same time,” Jenni Sutherland, executive director for Putnam County Aging Program, Inc., said in a news release. “This pandemic has been hard for so many of us; to be able to do something positive, fun, and exciting means so much.”
