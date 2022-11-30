WINFIELD — Putnam Aging Program is seeking community partners to sponsor its Senior Santa Program.
“As this year flies by, we are fast approaching the Christmas holiday season. Putnam Aging Program is again keeping Santa’s sleigh on the road with a full load, bringing cheer to some of our seniors in Putnam County. We are hoping to partner with others in the community for this endeavor,” Karen Johnson. Older Americans Act Director for Putnam Aging, wrote in a news release.
There are two options for how you can participate if interested. Financial gifts can be mailed to Putnam County Aging, 2558 Winfield Road, St. Albans WV. Monetary gifts are tax deductible, as Putnam Aging is a 501c3 organization.
If you would prefer to sponsor an individual senior, gifts are generally in the $25-$35 range.
All sponsors need to be in place by Friday, Dec. 2.
“We will be finalizing any remaining gifts needed for this program the following week so as to be sure we have everything ready for a timely delivery for the holiday,” Johnson said. “So likewise, if you are interested in being a sponsor, please plan to have your gift delivered to the agency by Dec. 9.”
To sponsor a senior, call Johnson at 304-755-2385.
Putnam County Aging Program is a nonprofit organization serving the aged and disabled of central West Virginia. The agency has been providing services including in home care, nutrition, transportation, and more to seniors in communities across central West Virginia since 1975.
