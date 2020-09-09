CHARLESTON — Putnam, Kanawha and Monongalia counties, along with six southern West Virginia counties, were not allowed to reopen classrooms to students this week.
The six shuttered southern counties are Fayette, Logan, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe and Wayne. Mingo’s schools superintendent recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The state’s 46 other counties were allowed to reopen schools on Tuesday. The districts that were not allowed to reopen for in-person classes were still mandated to begin instruction virtually on Tuesday.
In a message to district families, Putnam County Schools acknowledged that starting the school year virtually was less than optimal and asked families to be respectful of the challenges facing teachers.
“Please know, PCS understands that opening remotely is not the ideal way for families to begin the school year. PCS will serve students and families with patience and grace, we ask that our school community continue to do the same for our educators who continue to adapt and plan for learning scenarios, both in-personal and virtual,” the statement read.
“Student and staff safety remain at the forefront in all that we do. Please continue to check the PCS website and social media accounts for updates and communications throughout the upcoming week.”
PCS said families should have received a mailer last week or over the weekend regarding how to access Schoology, which the school system has adopted as its new learning management system. It will be used during the 2020-21 school year for instruction, assignment access, class and course information, to record and display attendance and grades, and as a tool for schools to communicate.
Families were also expected to receive school-specific start up information on Monday that included middle and high school device deployment plans, meal site distribution schedules and, for five-day in-person elementary families, the distribution of learning packet details.
PCS, as of print deadline, had not yet received all of the iPads it had ordered for students.
In Kanawha, the state’s most-populous school district, about half of students had been registered to attend in-person classes.
They now will be forced, at least temporarily, into the online- or distance-learning paths that other families chose from the outset for their children for the entire first semester. Students in the other affected counties similarly will be shifted. Parents will have to figure out how to balance child care, work and helping their kids with online learning.
These nine counties were orange or red when the state updated its color-coded school reopening map Saturday night. The colors are based on a county’s daily average of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
The state has chosen Saturdays to lock in the consequences of the colors for each following week.
Counties in orange or red were not allowed to start in-person classes when the school year began statewide Tuesday, Sept. 8. They had to start instruction, but it was to be remote only.
If a county still isn’t green or yellow next Saturday, it must wait until the following Saturday, and so on until it gets to yellow or green.
Counties that manage to get down to those colors but re-enter orange later won’t be required to cease in-person instruction.
They will be required to halt “large group activities,” as state Department of Education rules put it. And, generally, students in third grade or higher in orange counties must wear face coverings at all times.
Red ends in-person instruction. And, unlike the other shades, its impacts take effect that day instead of only taking effect if the county is that color on a Saturday.
Only Monongalia County, near Pittsburgh and home of West Virginia University’s flagship campus, was red Saturday.
The other counties barred from in-person instruction were orange.
Orange and red also continue to impact sports and other extracurriculars.
When the map was locked in the previous Saturday, four counties’ prep sports were put on ice: Monroe was red, and Kanawha, Fayette and Logan all were orange.
This past Saturday, the number more than doubled.
In the eight orange counties, teams can practice, but they cannot compete against other schools.
The red counties — just Monongalia now — are not allowed to play or practice.
The map threw prep sports into a tailspin starting Friday afternoon, when it was updated for that day and Monongalia went red. Red immediately halts sports, just like it does in-person instruction.
The county’s teams were forced to cancel their games scheduled for that night. Parkersburg South High, which was scheduled to play Monongalia’s University High on Friday, gained a last-minute opponent that night in Cabell Midland High, which also was idle.