WINFIELD — The elected seat of county assessor in West Virginia is truly a public service position.
Putnam County Assessor Gary Warner — who was elected in November 2020 in an unopposed race after winning the Republican primary in May — is taking that to heart as he works to provide a wealth of information online for county taxpayers, as well as convenient online filing.
“As assessor of Putnam County, it is my duty to establish values of all property, real and personal, in the county. Every three years, the assessor must complete an appraisal countywide and determine fair market value of the property in each jurisdiction,” Warner explains on his department’s website, https://putnamcoassessor.com/.
“Excluding from this would be a special valuation provided for farmland and managed timberland. Also, July 1st Personal Property Assessment forms are mailed to taxpayers to be completed and sent back in by October 1st. It is the legal responsibility of every property owner to report his or her personal property to the Assessor’s office each year.”
Other duties of the county assessor include maintaining tax maps of the entire county indicating property and lot lines and assigning numbers to parcels for reference in record-keeping.
The assessor also is responsible for signing up eligible property owners for the Homestead Exemption. West Virginia code provides for a homestead exemption for the first $20,000 of assessed value. A homestead is utilized when occupied by the owner thereof exclusively for residential purposes, and when such owner is 65 years of age or older or is certified as being permanently and totally disabled.
“If you will be 65 before June 30th of the following year you can sign up,” Warner states.” If you meet these requirements, you should come into the assessor’s Office July 1st to December 1st.”
The assessor’s office also serves Putnam County’s large farming community. Application for farm discount should be completed July 1 to Sept. 1 each year. Farm use is an exemption given to landowners whose property is being used for farming purposes. If the acreage in your farm is less than 5 acres, you must do at least $500 in cash sales of agricultural products. If the acreage in your farm is 5 acres or more, you must have at least $1,000 in sales, use or consumption of agricultural products.
Warner also provides on his website answers to the 10 most frequently asked questions his department receives:
1. When will taxes be coming out in my name?
Taxes are assessed as of July 1st each year. This office transfers property as of date of closing. If closing date would be July 2nd then property would not be in your name until the following tax year.
2. What tax ticket do I need to get my license?
Tax year changes in May of each year. On your paid personal property tax receipt it will show on the bottom of your form the dates the ticket can be used. If your ticket has been misplaced you can receive a duplicate copy in the sheriff’s tax office.
3. How old do I have to be to get homestead exemption?
As long as you are 65 before June 30th the following year you can sign up for homestead exemption. Or, if you are 100% permanently and totally disabled.
4. Do I put my mobile home on the personal property form?
If you own the land your mobile home is sitting on the chance of it being on the real estate already is good. You can call the office for verification. You would put your mobile home on the personal property assessment form if you do not own the land or if you are renting to someone else.
5. Can I get a copy of a map?
Yes, our office now has a plotter and maps are available at a cost of whole map $8.00, half map $4.00 and $3.00 for a quarter map.
6. When are 1st half of taxes due?
To get a discount 1st half by September 1st and 2nd half by March 1st the following year.
7. What are the difference between Class II, III, and IV property?
Class II is owner occupied property or farm property; Class III and IV are not owner occupied property, rental property, or commercial property inside town and outside of town.
8. When filling out Personal Property forms on my cars what date is this good for?
You will receive the form the first of July and you will put the vehicles you owned as of July 1 that year.
9. Do I have to pay taxes on my car even if it doesn’t run?
As long as you hold title on the car it needs to be turned in on your personal property form when you fill it out. You can also go to the DMV to receive a junk title and those vehicles are not assessed.
10. How does the tax year run?
The actual calendar year runs from January 1st to December 31st. The assessment date is July 1st of each year.
Especially during this time of COVID-19, it’s worth a look at the assessor’s website to find an answer to your question or to see whether your business can be conducted online, saving you a trip to the courthouse. Visit https://putnamcoassessor.com/. You can also call the office at 304-586-0206.