In biology class, we learned that symbiotic relationships occur in nature.
Symbiotic relationships, you’ll remember, are close interactions between two unrelated organisms. While some symbiotic relationships are destructive, many are “mutualistic” — actually benefitting one another. Like the clownfish that provides nutrients (through waste) to the anemone that shelters it.
It might seem to some that the business world and education realm are at odds, that a mutualistic relationship between the two is not possible or even desirable.
That is not the position of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce or of Putnam County Schools, however. Both entities actively, intentionally, mutually benefit each other; it is a prime example of a mutualistic symbiotic relationship in our community.
Micah Osborne, Putnam County Schools’ communications and special events coordinator, says: “When we all come together as a team, with the goal of student support, achievement, and celebration, all parties succeed.”
When Osborne first joined Putnam County Schools in 2016, one of her first meetings was with Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam Chamber of Commerce.
“I knew that if PCS continued to nurture a relationship with PCC, it would lead to stronger connections with business leaders and organizations in our area,” Osborne explains. “We at PCS want to cultivate support, student opportunities, and programs that benefit the academic achievement of our students and the future leaders of Putnam County.”
Raising up leaders who serve the community is a goal PCS shares with the Chamber of Commerce.
“Our partnership with PCS is important to the Chamber,” Alford-Glance states. “Our members know the value of taking action to advocate for education in Putnam County and throughout the region.”
The Chamber of Commerce’s members advocate for education by supporting and participating in events like portfolio fairs and the Backpack Buddy program.
“The PCC is pleased to partner with Putnam County Schools to support the High School Portfolio Expositions,” Alford-Glance says. “I am proud to say that a large percentage of Putnam County Chamber members support this effort to prepare our students for success in future endeavors.”
High school seniors in Putnam County are required to complete a career portfolio and present at their school’s portfolio fair prior to graduation.
“Chamber members provide high school seniors with the opportunity to present their individual portfolios to a business professional outside of the school system,” Alford-Glance says.
These members volunteer their time to conduct mock interviews with each student and then provide feedback to him or her. The professional insights student participants receive from this feedback is invaluable as they prepare to enter the workforce or post-secondary education.
“The experience Putnam students receive from presenting their portfolios to objective business professionals and getting constructive feedback is pivotal to their success in today’s highly competitive job market,” Alford-Glance notes.
Osborne agrees wholeheartedly.
“Portfolio fairs are a tremendous partnership and collaboration between PCS and PCC,” she says. “Students take so much away from this event, and we are grateful to have the Chamber and its members support our graduates. Without the Chamber, PCS portfolio fairs would not have the impact they do today.”
The Backpack Buddy program is another way that the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce comes alongside Putnam County Schools to serve students.
To ensure that students were receiving the food they needed during the summer months, the Backpack Buddy Program was created by Doug Erwin in 2013. Every June, volunteers gather to fill boxes with nonperishable goods, which will in turn be mailed to registered students and their families.
“One key aspect of this program is community involvement,” Osborne asserts. “For the Backpack Buddy Program to be successful, support from the community is essential, and that’s where our awesome Chamber leads the way. The PCC does an excellent job promoting the Backpack Buddy Program and encouraging members to participate in the Community Packing Day.”
She adds, “Each year the turnout continues to grow. The partnership with the Chamber has truly elevated the level of student support we see in our community.”
The mutualistic relationship that PCS and PCC enjoy benefits the business sector as well. The Chamber has programs like Leadership Putnam and the Visioning Committee that PCS has been quick to support.
“Leadership Putnam is a program intended to provide participants with a thorough understanding of county operations,” Osborne explains.
Representatives from various organizations and fields present to the Leadership Putnam cohort.
“PCS administrators, educators, and students also present to the class, highlighting our district and schools’ achievement and programs,” Osborne says.
C.D. Caldwell, director of Career and Technical Education at Putnam County Career and Technical Center (PCTC), explains why PCTC regularly participates in Leadership Putnam:
“Leadership Putnam allows PCTC to showcase the programs and rigor behind many of the programs that we have. Career and Technical Education has changed dramatically through the years. What we have now in Career and Technical Education focuses many times on not only learning skills, but on nationally recognized competency testing of those skills. Being able to showcase what we have to this group is highly beneficial to changing the face of what Career and Technical Education has become.”
Thus, Leadership Putnam participants learn that these students with highly sought-after certifications, in fact, might be the next hire for their business.
“There have been times that Leadership Putnam participants will reach out to PCTC or students presenting to see if they are interested in partnership, internships, career shadowing opportunities, or even offer students a job at their business/organization,” Osborne marvels. “Leadership Putnam is a phenomenal way to show county business leaders that our future Putnam County leaders are here and ready to succeed past their post-secondary education at PCS.”
Another way that PCS supports PCC’s initiatives is through the Visioning Committee.
“The Chamber identified visioning as an important objective in 2011. In 2012, that objective became a reality when the Chamber Board of Directors created a permanent Executive Committee position for the Visioning Committee chair,” Alford-Glance recounts.
The Visioning Committee’s overall and continuing goal has been to find ways to make Putnam County an even better place to work, live, and play. Committee members have utilized surveys of local residents to see what issues are important to them and have spoken with community leaders and officials about how they can proceed with their goals. An annual Vision Summit is hosted by the Chamber.
Always present on the Visioning Committee is a representative from Putnam County Schools.
“Having participation by PCS on our Visioning Committee is so valuable to the success of that program,” Alford-Glance avers.
In this symbiotic relationship between Putnam County Schools and Putnam Chamber of Commerce, each entity’s goals for a stronger, more successful community align. A community that is pleasant for working, living, and playing is a community that is education- and student-centered.
The realms of business and education really do work together like hand and glove…or like clownfish and anemone.