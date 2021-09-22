According to Brandon Porter, recipient of the Generation Putnam Young Leader Award: “You will never regret volunteering, and you will have a good time doing it.”
Porter should know, as he has spent countless hours of his young professional life volunteering.
That is what first drew the attention of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce to Porter.
“It was the Chamber’s honor to recognize Brandon as the 2020 Young Leader because of his dedication to volunteerism,” Chamber President Ashley Alford Glance states.
Volunteerism was something instilled in Porter by his parents. Growing up in Branchland, West Virginia, he can still remember his family changing plans last minute when a friend or neighbor needed assistance.
“I grew up with parents who helped people if they needed it,” Porter recalls. “My parents didn’t hesitate or look for excuses as to why they couldn’t help. They just helped. So when I ponder what the right thing to do is in any situation, I know that helping others is always the correct call to make.”
He adds, “My parents, without realizing it, were living the motto of service above self.”
Service above self, of course, is the motto of Rotary Club International, and a principle that guides Porter in his personal life.
Incidentally, he was president of the Putnam County Rotary Club from 2020-2021. As such, Porter has devoted many hours to improving the community through service projects.
“One of my favorite projects over the last few years was the comfort station at Eleanor Park that our Rotary Club built,” Porter recounts. “I think that I personally spent 40 volunteer hours on this project alone.”
The comfort station Porter is referring to is situated at the entrance to the bike trails at Eleanor Park. Porter and other volunteers built the entire structure, even incorporating a system to use rain water for washing hands and installing a sky light in the roof.
“That project was a lot of hard work, but our Rotary Club really bonded the summer we built it,” Porter says. “And the comfort station has served the community well.”
A passion for serving the community well is something the Putnam Chamber of Commerce recognized in Porter.
“Brandon’s leadership and his dedication to making Putnam County a better place to work and live are acknowledged in the Young Leader Award,” Alford Glance states.
Porter never imagined himself as a contender for such a prestigious award. As an engineer at Appalachian Power, he joined the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce as part of his job eight or nine years ago. He and his wife Shelley had moved to Putnam County after graduation from West Virginia Tech just to be close to their public utility jobs initially.
But over the years, Porter found himself becoming a believer … in the people of Putnam County, in the business development work the Chamber was doing, in the power of doing good through serving his community.
He found himself getting more involved and giving back.
“One of my favorite projects was helping a young man named Sam Warner with his Eagle Scout project,” Porter remembers. “Sam built a prayer garden at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church. He did all of the planning and design, and I helped him to reach his goal. This was another task that required a lot of hard work as the ground was very rocky, but it was worth it in the end.”
Porter adds, “Sam is a future leader in West Virginia, and it was very fulfilling to give him a hand on this milestone achievement.”
At that point in time, Porter’s own achievement of the Generation Putnam award was still nothing he even aspired to for himself.
“Over the years, I watched people that I highly respect such as Megan Tarbett and Kelly Steele receive this award, but I never really thought it was something that would be awarded to me.”
Meanwhile, he did what he was raised to do. And even a worldwide pandemic did not alter his determination to serve his community.
In fact, the pandemic brought about another way for Porter to give a hand.
“This past year during the pandemic, I had the opportunity to help the Putnam County Health Department with the vaccination clinics,” he says.
Because the health department doesn’t have many full-time employees, it relied heavily on volunteers to make these vaccination clinics happen.
“During these events, they would give out 1,300 to 1,600 vaccinations, and my task was to talk and give directions to those who received their vaccines,” Porter explains. “Interacting with these people was a joy. Some were scared, some were happy, and some were just excited to talk to another person after months of quarantine. But they were all appreciative, and it brought me a great sense of fulfillment.”
Porter finds personal fulfillment in lending a hand to others.
This summer, when his name was called as recipient of the Generation Putnam Young Leader Award…that was fulfilling as well.
“I am very proud of this award, and it was a huge honor for me,” Porter admits.
Alford Glance hopes other young professionals in Putnam County will follow Porter’s example and dedicate themselves to making their community a better place in which to work and live.
“It is never too early to start making a positive impact in the community,” she notes, “and Brandon is a great example of that.”
While Porter may not tout his life as an example for other young professionals to follow, he knows that he has never regretted any aspect of serving his community.
“Of all the different volunteer efforts that I have been a part of, I have not once regretted helping someone or some organization in need,” Porter says. “And I always have a good time. When you put a good person volunteering next to another good person, the result is a good time.”