HURRICANE — “It is never too early to start making a positive impact in the community,” asserted Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, at the annual Chamber dinner at the Valley Park Conference Center in January.
To recognize young professionals who work to create a positive impact in Putnam County, Alford-Glance and members of Generation Putnam (now Putnam CREW) have established the Young Leader Award.
“This award recognizes the qualities of leadership and dedication to the goal of making Putnam County a better place to work and live,” Alford-Glance explained to dinner guests at the Valley Park event.
To be considered for the Young Leader Award, a person must be significantly involved in a professional or business group, must provide leadership that improves quality of life or aids business in Putnam, and must participate significantly in a community organization or in county government.
The person who met all of these qualifications and who was thus named recipient of the 2021 Young Leader Award was Winfield native Micah Osborne.
Osborne is a Winfield High and West Virginia Wesleyan graduate who devotes much of her time, professionally and personally, to impacting her community in a positive way.
“One of the first things I did after joining Putnam County Schools as its communications and special events coordinator in 2016 was to meet with Ashley Alford-Glance so that I could learn more about the Chamber and its partnership with our schools,” Osborne recalls, adding: “PCS works with the Chamber as part of its Education and Visioning Committees and Leadership Putnam Program.”
That initial meeting with Alford-Glance paved the way for Osborne’s extensive community service.
“The partnership we (PCS) have cultivated with the Chamber has opened doors to new friendships and opportunities to give back to my home community,” she says. “In addition, the partnership with the Chamber and its members has truly elevated the level of student support we see in our community. For that, I am genuinely grateful.”
Putnam County Schools and the Chamber have collaborated on portfolio fairs and mentorships and have assisted with the Backpack Buddies program.
When she is not serving the community’s students through her PCS job, Osborne is donating her time to them on the track. A college track-and-field athlete herself, Osborne serves as assistant coach for track and field at her alma mater, Winfield High, specializing in hurdles.
“A particular cause I hold dear is my involvement with student athletics,” she says. “Growing up in athletics has instilled many lifelong lessons in me. I was blessed to be around the best coaches in the state (and nation) and learned so much from them outside of the realm of athletics. I strive to do the same for the student-athletes I serve.”
Osborne continues, “We coach and cultivate an attitude of gratitude, mental toughness, and teamwork. We help students understand both success and how to overcome adversity and challenges. It is a humbling opportunity to watch these students transform into leaders on and off the track.”
Osborne’s dedication to fostering leadership extends beyond the school yard and the track.
As the Chair of the Chamber’s Network of Women (NOW), Osborne is devoted to providing professional and personal development opportunities to women in her community.
“NOW hosts multiple events and workshops throughout the year, focusing on professional and personal development and community service,” she explains. “We also plan the Chamber’s annual women’s conference, which focuses on women in business and features speakers who discuss various topics like leadership, business development and mentorship.”
Not only does Osborne promote leadership among student-athletes and women, but she also fosters it among her peers. As vice-chair of Putnam CREW (formerly Generation Putnam), she endeavors to get young professionals actively involved in making a difference in their community.
“CREW stands for Community, Relationships, Empowerment, and Workforce,” she states. “CREW offers fundraising and volunteer support while also providing members with professional development and social networking opportunities.”
It seems that no matter what Micah Osborne does, she distinguishes herself as a leader. It is no wonder, then, that the Putnam Chamber of Commerce selected her as recipient of the Young Leader Award for 2021.
“I was humbled and honored to receive the Putnam Young Leader Award at the Chamber’s annual dinner,” Osborne admits. “It was so special to be recognized by my friends and peers. However, I certainly did not earn this recognition on my own. Without the help of others, I know that I would not have been able to accomplish the things I have today.”
The positive impact she has had on the community is impressive for such a young person. Yet, Osborne is far from finished.
“I’ve found so much fulfillment and so many friendships while helping to serve and strengthen our community,” she says. “This award has only motivated me to do more.”
She adds, “No matter what you are looking for in your personal life or professional career, I can promise there is a place for you at the Chamber of Commerce to make an impact and to help strengthen, grow, and change your community for the better.”