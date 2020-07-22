HURRICANE — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Infinity Marketing Solutions, will host a Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Here are the companies that have committed to participate, plus the positions they are hiring:
- Appalachian Signals & Products — Technician
- Hidden Creek Mercantile Cafe — Chef
- Northwestern Mutual — Financial Representatives
- Runyan & Associates Realtors — Clerical
- United Talent — General Labor
- Belaire at Devonshire — Licensed Practical Nurse Shift Supervisor, Executive Director, Certified Nursing Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, Front Desk Concierge
If you are interested in any of these positions, send an email noting for which positions you would like to apply and your resume to chamber@putnamcounty.org. You will be assigned an interview time and instructions on how to login to the platform.
There is still time to register for interested companies who wish to participate. Email chamber@putnamcounty.org or call 304-757-6510.
Job seekers who want to participate, but don’t have access to a device, should also call 304-757-6510, and the Chamber will make arrangements for you.