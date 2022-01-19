As interested parties watch the Legislature’s latest attempt to extend broadband to rural areas, one of the state’s few suburban counties is taking matters into its own hands.
Putnam County, a subdivision-flush bedroom community, will invest some of its American Rescue Plan funds in laying fiber optic lines. Private internet providers such as Frontier have also begun burying lines or hanging them on utility poles, in the race to capitalize on Putnam’s concentrated, relatively affluent population. Frontier is also hanging lines in Charleston.
County commissioners Ron Foster, Andy Skidmore and Brian Ellis are adamant in their desire to blanket the county in fiber optic lines, hundreds of encased, hair-thin glass lines that use light to transmit an internet signal. They are far faster than metal cable and dwarf the phone-based speed of digital subscriber lines, or DSL.
It’s not that Putnam is an internet desert. Far from it, by West Virginia standards. Competition is the goal. Suddenlink has been the most prominent provider in Charleston. The company also maintains a significant Putnam presence. Unlike Kanawha County, Comcast does substantial business in Putnam and gets generally good reviews.
Foster is quick to mention that each time Suddenlink service is put on the county commission agenda, chambers are full. And people aren’t happy.
“I’m a Suddenlink customer,” says Commission President Skidmore. “I pay $130 a month and am supposed to get 300 megabytes per second. I do speed tests and get nowhere near that. It’s all about competition. Until you have competition you won’t invest in infrastructure, and you won’t be aggressive in pricing because you don’t have to be.”
Skidmore said he believes internet speed is not merely instrumental in streaming Netflix.
“As far as internet being a utility, businesses looking to relocate check internet speeds as much as water and sewer,” Skidmore said. “We do not have adequate speeds to offer.”
Putnam commissioners did not arrive at their fiber decision without deliberation. They visited 16,500-strong Ammon, Idaho, which has embarked on a similar project; Birmingham, Alabama; and municipalities in Texas and Utah.
Foster said Ammon is the crown jewel among do-it-yourself fiber optic towns. While Putnam commissioners cast an eye to the bottom line, a simple Google search reveals glowing tributes to its somewhat-socialistic approach.
“That’s the model we’re going to build off of,” Foster said.
Ammon has been hailed as an example of what a local network can be. Homeowners must pay for the fiber installation, either up front or over time, at a price which typically hovers at about $20 per month. Upfront costs are about $3,200.
Past that, however, the deal gets better. The customer has paid for both the fiber and functionality. All he or she needs is a provider, who is unencumbered by the cost of maintaining, installing and servicing lines. The city of Ammon does all that, at no profit. The money it receives to install fiber only covers costs.
“The Ammon network has reduced the cost of a one-gigabyte connection available via one of the ISPs from $99 a month [with a minimum three-year contract] to $9.99 a month with no contractual obligation,” according to a 2019 article in Fast Company, a monthly business publication.
Foster acknowledges that a Putnam customer would lease the fiber from the county.
The county even has one employee dedicated to the job, Fiber Optic Director Ronnie Lovejoy. Lovejoy sees a world where lines run from the St. Albans exit along W.Va. 817 — formerly U.S. 35 — to Winfield, then W.Va. 34 to Teays Valley and from Teays Valley to U.S. 60 in Hurricane.
It will be more difficult laying line on the rugged, rural north side of the county. Plans in some areas call for using a “wisp,” or wireless internet service provider. Fiber optics tie into existing cell phone towers, which send a signal to households with outside modems. Physical wires then take the signal inside.
The project is a ways off. Two permits — from historic preservation officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — remain to be awarded. After that, the project will be put to bid, which will take another two to three months. Lovejoy estimates lines won’t be laid until later this year. The north side will be laid after the south is completed.
Once installed, Putnam residents may choose their own internet provider and use fiber optic lines paid for by federal pandemic funds.
“Comcast is good, don’t get me wrong,” Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett said. “But they can be pricey. I think some competition would do them good.”
As for all internet providers with accounts in Putnam, Barrett says, “It’ll make them get better or it’ll put them out of business. They’ll either step it up or close their doors. It’s got to do one or the other. We can’t keep the less-than-average service we have now.”
There is a current of futurism in this story, one that AscendWV officials have contemplated. AscendWV is the brainchild of now Marshall University President Brad Smith. It aims to draw remote workers to the state, but faces the same broadband problem as many West Virginians.
A solution one day may be that wires of any kind — cable or fiber optic — will be obsolete, with internet beamed from outer space. Putnam officials don’t see satellite internet as any real conundrum.
“I don’t think fiber will ever be obsolete,” Lovejoy said. “If something’s buried in the ground and it’s fiber, I don’t see how it’s obsolete.”
Lovejoy mentions satellite television is not a haphazard enterprise. Dishes must be pointed in a specific direction. Rain may interrupt the signal. As for cell phones operating on towers, proximity is an obvious factor.
“With a line running straight into your house, you’ve got to get better connectivity,” Lovejoy said. “These things might come 20 years down the road, where you don’t have to point anything at a specific satellite in space. We just don’t know what the future holds.”